Ben Arnold Casts 'Long Tall Shadow' With New Single

(MPG) Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Ben Arnold releases his new single "Long Tall Shadow" from the upcoming album XI, which will come out on September 26 via ALP Recordings. With his gruff vocals, Arnold contemplates the passage of time over a melancholy sonic landscape. Gushing pedal steel adds a cosmic sound to the song while sublime piano makes the song feel both elegant and timeless.

On the song, Arnold shares: "Written in real time. I was 'Thinking 'bout my life on an October night...' Literally. I was in a slightly dark place, and trying to just examine where I was in my personal life, career, and who my friends were. And I have a deep connection, for better or worse, to the fall season. It always hits the minor chords."

Produced by Shane Smith (Los Lobos, Amos Lee), XI pulls from folk, blues, soul, rock & roll and classic pop for a distinctly American sound - taking inspiration across musical traditions, genres, time periods and places. When writing the LP, he turned his gaze both inward and outward, penning songs about the personal battles he was facing himself, as well as tracks about the current state of our country. Along with Smith, Arnold worked with Barrie Maguire (The Wallflowers, Natalie Merchant), who produced and mixed some of the tracks. He also assembled a band of longtime friends and collaborators including Pete Thomas, drummer for Elvis Costello and the Attractions. Anthemic first single "Catch The Lightning" and its official music video, which utilized Artificial Intelligence to portray Arnold's experience growing up in Center City Philadelphia, garnered acclaim from Magnet Magazine who praised his "uncompromising roots-rock vision."

All of this comes after a long and storied career. Arnold has been creating his own version of amplified American roots music, broadcasting that sound from venues across America and Europe, for decades. He's been signed to Columbia Records, released albums with collaborative projects as diverse as US Rails and Pistol for Ringo and shared the stage with everyone from Lucinda Williams to John Mayer. Now, he's gearing up for this new LP which continues to blur genre lines and redefine the sound that kickstarted his career all those years ago.

