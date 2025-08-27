Ben Gallaher Announces New Album 'Time'

(QHMG) Ben Gallaher announced he will release a new 13-track high-octane, heartland-rock album, Time, on Sept. 26. This Friday (8/29), Gallaher will release album teaser track "Rearview," a four-on-the-floor, windows-down singalong about makin' memories with the one you love.

Produced by Neil Thrasher and Patrick Thrasher, Time is an arena-ready album stacked high with Telecaster twang and southern storytelling, delivering a next-level showcase for the melody-driven country-rock hybrid that's become Gallaher's calling card. The modern-day guitar hero plays every lead guitar solo on the album and co-wrote five of its thirteen songs, including the standout, melodic title track, on which Gallaher sings the universally relatable, heartbreaking line, I wish I could move on like time.

"When we were trying to figure out what I wanted to name the album, this idea came to me, because it's much bigger than just the song 'Time' itself," says Gallaher. "It's about how every song and every guitar riff and every live show only come with time. And that's exactly what went into making this record: time. These songs take me to different moments in my life and in my journey, all leading to finally making the record that I've always wanted to make."

Unreleased album highlights include focus track "I'll Take You," a nothing-beats-you love song originally written as a ballad but transformed in the studio by Gallaher and producers Neil and Patrick Thrasher into a radio-friendly tempo track centered around a driving guitar riff. Another rousing earworm, "Betcha Money," rocks out what Gallaher describes as "a classic story of a girl falling for a country boy." "Where Do You Go" lays down a softer, pulsing groove while Gallaher's smoky vocals ask for direction because his girl is gone.

Previously released album highlights include the summer blockbuster, end-credit-worthy ballad "Bullet," whose heart-stopping, high-stakes official music video catapulted into CMT Music's 12 Pack Countdown and reached No. 2 on Taste of Country "Top 10 Video Countdown." "Cuts Like a Knife" is a ripping, must-hear cover of Bryan Adams' classic No. 1 smash, on which Gallaher plays every lead guitar part, including the song's iconic Stratocaster solo. "Stomp" is a swampy, front-porch party song inspired by Gallaher's guitar riff that became a viral sensation, generating more than 36 million organic social views and earning the rising star more than 400,000 social media followers.

Supporting Gallaher's soaring lead-guitar work on Time are some of Nashville's top session musicians on rhythm guitar. They include four-time Academy of Country Music Guitar Player of the Year Tom Bukovac, who has played on albums for more than 1,200 artists from Glen Campbell and Hank Williams, Jr. to Vince Gill and Morgan Wallen. Other notable guitarists playing rhythm on Gallaher's album are Jedd Hughes (Brandy Clark, Rodney Crowell, Dierks Bentley), Justin Ostrander (Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green), Adam Shoenfeld (Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Alabama) and Ilya Toshinskiy (Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn).

To celebrate his album announcement, Gallaher will perform "Stomp" live in-studio on WGN-TV Chicago's Midday News this Friday (8/29) ahead of his headlining show that night at Carol's Pub in Chicago as part of his 2025 Bullet Tour. Upcoming tour dates include Decatur, Georgia, on Sept. 11, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sept. 18.

