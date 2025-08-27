Christian McBride Shares 'Cold Chicken Suite' Live Video

(MPG) Nine-time GRAMMY Award winning bassist / composer Christian McBride released a live performance video of "Op. 49 - Cold Chicken Suite, 3rd Movement," featuring his big band from their Newport Jazz Festival set.

With the full album Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 out this Friday, August 29 - featuring a who's who of vocalists - the fiery, yet eloquent closer of the album allows for the big band to shine. Following up his big band's GRAMMY Award winning 2020 release For Jimmy, Wes & Oliver, the new release employs a jaw-dropping array of talent, featuring Sting, Andy Summers, Samara Joy, Dianne Reeves, Jose James, Cecille McLorin Salvant, Jeffrey Osborne, and Antoinette Henry to bridge eras with elegance and groove, reaffirming McBride's status as a champion of jazz past, present and future. The album will be released via Mack Avenue Records.

When asked about the piece, McBride reflected "Is this really my 49th piece ever? Who knows? Opus 49 sure sounds official, though, right? In 2020, I was commissioned by the North American Saxophone Alliance (yes, NASA) to compose a piece. I composed a three-movement suite dedicated to the official food of the working musician, cold chicken. This is for all the musicians who don't get to eat until after the gig when the chicken is cold, or you have to go to the hotel pantry and get one of those ready-made chicken caesar salads, of which the chicken can break concrete. May this piece take your mind off the dangerous late-night hunger pains."

The live performance teaser of "Op. 39 - Cold Chicken Suite, 3rd Movement" follows "Old Folks," a stunning rendition of the beloved jazz standard featuring 2023 GRAMMY Best New Artist Samara Joy and the album's lead track "Murder By Numbers," which reunited Sting with his bandmate Andy Summers for the first time since The Police's 2007-2008 reunion tour. The single was covered by American Songwriter, Consequence, Jambase, Stereogum, SPIN, and many more.

Having played with artists ranging from Chick Corea and Wynton Marsalis to Billie Eilish and Celine Dion, several of McBride's artistic paths converge on Without Further Ado, Vol 1 creating an electrifying collection of reimagined classics and surprises. The inspiration and many of the arrangements for the album grew out of the annual NJPAC Gala, for which the Big Band has served as house band and McBride as musical director since 2012. "We've always invited a bunch of great singers to come and perform at the Gala," McBride says, "and as musical director, I'm responsible for arranging all of the music. After so many years of writing big band charts for these incredible singers, I realized that I had stacks of music that had only been played once. This has been a fantastic opportunity to finally record some of these arrangements and to play them with some of my favorite singers."

If there is any doubt that we are living through a vocal jazz renaissance, the multi-generational line-up of singers McBride has assembled for Without Further Ado, Vol 1 definitively settles that debate. From Samara Joy's breathtaking version of the jazz standard "Old Folks," to three-time GRAMMY winner Cecil Mclorin Salvant's burning, uptempo reinterpretation of Cole Porter's dreamy ballad "All Through The Night", Without Further Ado, Vol 1 is like a vocal all-star game that's heightened by the elegance and fire of the Christian McBride Big Band.

In 2026, McBride will launch the first ever McBride's World at Sea cruise, featuring performances with all of his critically acclaimed bands and loads of special guests onboard, including Samara Joy.

Related Stories

Christian McBride Recruits Samara Joy For New Rendition Of 'Old Folks'

Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride

Chick Corea 'Trilogy 3' Featuring Christian McBride & Brian Blade Set For Release

News > Christian McBride