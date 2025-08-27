Dua Lipa Launching US Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores

(PP) In the lead up to her highly anticipated North American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced several Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores presented by American Express that will open in multiple cities across the US, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

See below for dates and locations for each city. All stores will open to the public daily from 11am-6pm local time. Chicago, IL - September 6th-7th at Anthony Gallery (1360 W Lake St. Chicago, IL)

Atlanta, GA - September 12th-13th at Cam Kirk Studios (112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta, GA)

New York, NY - September 17th-21st at The Hole NYC (312 Bowery, New York, NY)

Dallas, TX - September 27th-28th at Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St, Dallas, TX)

Los Angeles, CA - October 3rd-6th at The Hole LA (844 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA)

Seattle, WA - October 11th-12th at River (1927 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA)

As with previous fan pop-ups in Australia and the UK, the pop-up will offer visitors an immersive retail experience with exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of Dua's favorite drinks available for sale. Fans attending the NYC and LA pop-ups can also experience being inside the music of Radical Optimism, presented in L-ISA Immersive Sound, the ultra-high resolution spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics.

American Express Platinum Card Members Can Enjoy:

Early access to the pop-up from 10-11am local time each day for themselves and one guest

All Eligible American Express Card Members Can Enjoy:

A dedicated checkout lane

Access to purchase an exclusive merchandise item

One complimentary gift with any purchase made with an eligible Amex Card

All perks are available while supplies last. Capacity limitations and terms apply. See here for more details.

Related Stories

Dua Lipa Plays To Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium

Dua Lipa Adds Latin American Leg To Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa Shares 'Physical' Remix Featuring Troye Sivan

Dua Lipa Launches Radical Optimism Tour Down Under

News > Dua Lipa