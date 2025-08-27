Dua Lipa Launching US Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores

(PP) In the lead up to her highly anticipated North American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced several Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores presented by American Express that will open in multiple cities across the US, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.
See below for dates and locations for each city. All stores will open to the public daily from 11am-6pm local time. Chicago, IL - September 6th-7th at Anthony Gallery (1360 W Lake St. Chicago, IL)
Atlanta, GA - September 12th-13th at Cam Kirk Studios (112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta, GA)
New York, NY - September 17th-21st at The Hole NYC (312 Bowery, New York, NY)
Dallas, TX - September 27th-28th at Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St, Dallas, TX)
Los Angeles, CA - October 3rd-6th at The Hole LA (844 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA)
Seattle, WA - October 11th-12th at River (1927 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA)
As with previous fan pop-ups in Australia and the UK, the pop-up will offer visitors an immersive retail experience with exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of Dua's favorite drinks available for sale. Fans attending the NYC and LA pop-ups can also experience being inside the music of Radical Optimism, presented in L-ISA Immersive Sound, the ultra-high resolution spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics.
American Express Platinum Card Members Can Enjoy:
Early access to the pop-up from 10-11am local time each day for themselves and one guest
All Eligible American Express Card Members Can Enjoy:
A dedicated checkout lane
Access to purchase an exclusive merchandise item
One complimentary gift with any purchase made with an eligible Amex Card
All perks are available while supplies last. Capacity limitations and terms apply. See here for more details.
Dua Lipa Plays To Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium
Dua Lipa Adds Latin American Leg To Radical Optimism Tour
Dua Lipa Shares 'Physical' Remix Featuring Troye Sivan
Dua Lipa Launches Radical Optimism Tour Down Under
Slayer Confirm Massive Stadium Concert- Bon Jovi Recruits Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever'- Robby Krieger Plans Doors Celebration Concert - more
Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments- Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Tour Due To Injury- The Who- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay Strays For 'Momma Loves Me'-Morgan Wade's 'Hardwood Floor' Video- George Jones And Alan Jackson Duet- more
Dua Lipa Launching US Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores- Jesse Harris Shares 'Having A Ball' Ft. Norah Jones- Jon Batiste Adds Andra Day And Diana Silvers To Tour- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Bon Jovi Recruits Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever'
Fall Out Boy Expand 'From Under The Cork Tree' For 20th Anniversary
Bright Eyes Share 'Dyslexic Palindrome' Visualizer To Announce 'Kids Table' EP
Dying Wish Share 'Revenge Is Carnage' Video
Brand of Sacrifice and Fit For A King Members Launching New Label
Slayer Confirm Massive Stadium Concert
Robby Krieger Plans A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration Concert
Avatar Plan Halloween Album Treat For Fans With 'Don't Go In The Forest'