Dying Wish Share 'Revenge Is Carnage' Video

(DoC) Dying Wish have shared "Revenge in Carnage," the second new song to be released from their forthcoming album Flesh Stays Together - set for release September 26th via SharpTone Records. The new track is available on all streaming platforms and is accompanied by an official music video co-directed by Imani Givertz and the band's own Pedro Carrillo.

"Revenge In Carnage" follows the album's lead single "I'll Know You're Not Around," which arrived last month joined by a music video co-directed by Carrillo and Eric Richter. Flesh Stays Together is available for pre-order / pre-save, with several limited edition vinyl color variants available in Dying Wish's store.

Elaborating on "Revenge In Carnage", vocalist Emma Boster shared "Revenge in Carnage is an anthemic moment of man-made apocalyptic violence. Imagine when you hear the isolated vocal starting the song that you have entered your final moment. Our final moments on this earth will not be peaceful. There's no time for reflection, only survival"

Carrillo added, "The video represents the disillusion of self. The acceptance of violence and how we see ourselves in other people. We try to silence those thoughts with our own righteous beliefs only to be a different version of the same knife. We continue to fail to protect one another. We continue to point the finger. We continue to pretend that evil isn't formed within our soul. If there is hope, it won't be found in this lifetime."

Recorded with producer Will Putney [Knocked Loose, Nothing, Full of Hell], Flesh Stays Together follows Dying Wish's 2023 studio album, Symptoms of Survival, a crushing body of work which saw the band masterfully devour an array of extreme sounds and shape them into one of the year's most uncompromising and celebrated heavy releases. On Flesh Stays Together, Dying Wish return with an unrelenting collection that sees them continuing to push at their limits as they paint a vivid portrait of human suffering and raise calls for resistance.

Dying Wish have also announced a handful of headline Flesh Stays Together album release shows set to happen September 16th in Columbus, OH, September 18th in Toronto, ON, and September 20th in Milwaukee, WI. The newly announced album release shows will precede Dying Wish's massive "Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour - a U.S. fall headline run set to get underway on November 14th in Nashville, TN featuring support from special guests Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter. The 19-city trek will traverse the U.S. through mid-December and will conclude with the band's 2nd annual holiday "Dying Wishmas" show at Portland, Oregon's Roseland Theater on December 12th [admat / tour itinerary below]. Next month Dying Wish will support Poppy alongside MSPAINT on a U.S. run, which will include festival performances at Louder Than Life (September 21st) and Aftershock (October 4th), before heading overseas for a European tour supporting Malevolence with Speed and PSYCHO-FRAME.

Related Stories

Dying Wish Share 'I'll Know If You're Not Around' Video and Reveal Album Details

Dying Wish Continue Fragments With ''Path to Your Grave'

Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album

Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video

News > Dying Wish