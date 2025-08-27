ian, Nino Paid and Lazer Dim 700 Reveal 'Rich In Rome' Video

(Columbia) After surprising fans late last week with a cinematic, indie-inspired trailer, viral 20-year-old rapper ian returns today with the official music video for "Rich In Rome" alongside friends and peers Nino Paid and Lazer Dim 700. The visual, shot on location in Lake Como, Italy, follows the trio on a chaotic search for herbs, blending humor, adventure, and undeniable star power.

Today's release marks the second official collaboration between ian and Nino Paid, and the first-ever drop with Lazer Dim 700 - a milestone moment for three of this year's 2025 XXL Freshman Class standouts. After spending the summer abroad in London and Europe, the group now returns stateside with one of their most exciting visuals to date.

Earlier this summer, ian's XXL Freshman freestyle dominated online conversation, before taking his set to Lollapalooza, performing the viral track to a deafening crowd who recited back every lyric. Just last week, the freestyle was named the New York Times "Song of the Week." His viral freestyle "Oh Ok" continues to rise, cementing ian as a generational voice with limitless potential.

With "Rich In Rome" and more new music on the horizon, ian shows no signs of slowing down; proving his artistry will continue to rise across platforms and borders, reaching new heights.

