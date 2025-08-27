John Carter Cash Shares 'Sleeping With The Mermaid' Video

(AristoPR) GRAMMY-winning producer, songwriter, and recording artist John Carter Cash has released the official music video for his whimsical new single, "Sleeping with the Mermaid." The track, out now via Avondale Records and distributed through The Orchard, is the second release from Cash's forthcoming concept album, Pineapple John, due October 10, 2025.

Written by John Carter Cash and Bill Miller, the track leans fully into its playful spirit, weaving together a string of seaside shenanigans, questionable cocktails, and one unforgettable overnight guest, who may or may not have fins.

With clever wordplay and a tipsy singalong charm, the lyrics read like a beachside bar tab turned fever dream: "Hot beer, fishing off a short pier," and "Last night she stayed and I woke up with a mermaid." The song captures the essence of island escapism, where the fish aren't biting but the drinks are flowing, and reality is up for interpretation.

Rooted in the imaginative narrative of the Pineapple John album, this track adds levity and comic relief to the concept record's journey of self-discovery. Equal parts tongue-in-cheek and musically infectious, "Sleeping with the Mermaid" invites listeners to let loose, laugh a little, and dive headfirst into the wild side of paradise.

Featuring 15 tracks, Pineapple John follows the story of a weathered troubadour navigating themes of redemption, self-reflection, and the healing power of imagination. Produced by John Carter Cash and Trey Call, Pineapple John features performances from some of country music's most talented artists. Marty Stuart plays electric guitar on "The Island Fair," while Clare Bowen lends her voice as a background vocalist on both "The Hole In The Bottom of the Sea" and "The Island Fair." Ana Cristina Cash and Caitlin Evanson lend background vocals throughout various tracks on the record. Brandon Young, co-writer on "The Ocean Calling", also contributes background vocals on "Pineapple John" among other songs. John Carter's daughter A.B. Cash joins her father on "Beckoning Melody." "The Hole in the Bottom of the Sea" (featuring vocals by John's nephew, Thomas Gabriel) and other collaborations contribute to the album's depth, with each artist adding their unique touch to the tale.

The tracklist blends heartfelt originals like "Snow on the Sand" with playful, folk-infused numbers including "The Hole in the Bottom of the Sea" and "Shame and Scandal." "Sleeping with the Mermaid" serves as a bridge between the mythical and the personal, delivering both introspection and a touch of magic.

Pineapple John features co-writes with Jack Ezra Cash, Caleb Caudle, Bill Miller, Thomas Gabriel, and more. The album also includes the classic "Shame and Scandal," written by Lord Melody, and a fresh rendition of "Jamaica Farewell" by Irving Burgie. Pineapple John will be released via Avondale Records and distributed through The Orchard.

