Johnny Venus Returns With New EP And 'Shooter' Music Video

(Epic) One half of GRAMMY-nominated award-winning eclectic hip-hop duo EachGang, Olu, aka Johnny Venus, follows up his most recent offering "So Beautiful" (Sincethe80s/EPIC), featuring one of Atlanta's biggest and most coveted R&B stars, 6lack, with a brand new, highly-anticipated EP titled Shooter. This is Part 1 of Johnny Venus' 3 part series.

The project highlights Olu's versatility as songwriter, performer and producer, weaving together elements of soul, R&B and hip-hop whilst delving into themes of intimacy, self-reflection and creative evolution. Spearheading the EP is the previously released single "So Beautiful" featuring 6lack-an intoxicating cut crafted on warm percussion and acoustic riffs that provide a gorgeous bed for Olu's sultry lyricism and 6lack's pitched up vocals to glide over.

The EP's focus track "Shooter", produced by Olu himself and co-written by The Dream, also underscores his instinct for crafting addictive soundscapes, combining Spanish-inspired guitar riffs with choppy percussive elements. The new track comes alongside a striking official music video developed by SATIN HEART, and directed by Danny Kirchner, as well as featuring Joya Jackson as "Cupid" (a lead dancer and choreographer from Beyonce's Cowboy Carter World Tour). The new release is a truly significant new step for Johnny Venus in terms of showcasing a rich versatility as well as the earned reputation to tap one of the finest and most elusive R&B stars of the current era.

On the single, Olu states: "SHOOTER" is chapter 1 of a love story. It's the arrow piercing through your heart making room for the Universe or God, or what ever you worship to make the breaths meaningful. It's the fear of love dying in the fire and the light leading your way into forever."

Currently touring with Clipse (Pusha T and Malice)-as EarthGang-across their US dates, Olu also comes fresh from his solo performance at Dreamville Festival and with a co-sign from the legendary Prince's estate performing at the Paisley Park Celebration in June. Olu is a true renaissance figure, widely recognised for his outspoken dedication to yoga, meditation and mental health in the face of his life as a successful international rap artist. Olu's COMPXSS wellness brand was formed to boldly flip the stereotypical rap narrative and landscape that often ignores punishing tour schedules and the mental strains that come with being a successful touring artist. Forming an authentic and vital part of his everyday life, his endeavours with COMPXSS have seen him train NBA superstars and run workshops with the likes of Nike to Lululemon to Soho House.

COMPXSS runs alongside his long-term work with EarthGang's nonprofit organization, the EarthGang, Foundation - committed to raising awareness towards combating environmental injustices through climate and environmental conservation, with local and global programs that empower individuals to create positive change in the world. In April 2023, EarthGang, were invited to the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris in celebration of Earth Day. Earlier this year, The City of Atlanta honoured EarthGang, with their own day (April 27th) in recognition of the duo's longstanding efforts to uplift and give back to the local community. Most recently, they participated in events and activations throughout New York Climate Week in September 2024 and announced their partnership with The UN Oceanic Global Programme.

With his global reputation already established, Olu's Johnny Venus alias reveals a more liberated and considered side to the rap superstar. With additional releases on the horizon, Johnny Venus feels set to carve his own individual presence in the upper echelons of US and global cultural influence.

