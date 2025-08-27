Jon Batiste Adds Andra Day And Diana Silvers To The Big Money Tour

(ID) Jon Batiste today announced that Andra Day and singer-songwriter and actress Diana Silvers will join him as special guests on The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America in support of his ninth studio album, Big Money, out now via Verve/Interscope.

Day will appear as a featured guest on select stops while Silvers will support on all dates (with the exception of St. Louis). Kicking off tonight at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, MO, the tour will visit more than 30 venues nationwide including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Grand Ole Opry, and a co-headline with Diana Ross at The Muny in St. Louis.

Andra Day-known for her 4x platinum anthem "Rise Up," her Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Billie Holiday, and her acclaimed 2024 album CASSANDRA (Cherith)-joins the tour as both a featured guest and collaborator, appearing with Batiste on the newly released single "Lean on My Love" from Big Money. The accompanying music video-filmed in Altadena, CA at Victory Bible Church with Day's community-offers a portrait of hope and resilience in the face of the recent devastating Southern California wildfires. She is also set to appear in Bradley Cooper's upcoming Searchlight film Is This Thing On?, starring alongside Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Laura Dern.

Rising singer-songwriter and actress Diana Silvers, fresh off her live debut as a 2025 Pop-Up Artist at the Newport Folk Festival, brings her Laurel Canyon-inspired folk sound to the tour, with songs from her debut album recorded earlier this year at New York's Electric Lady Studios. Known for her work across film, fashion, and now music, Silvers has quickly established herself as an emerging artist to watch with a voice and perspective that are as striking as her on-screen presence.

Written and recorded in just two weeks, Big Money strips things down to their essentials while staying rich with spirit, joy, irony, and depth. Much of the record was tracked live-often in single takes and sometimes with one microphone. Anchored by groove, heart, and community, the album blends Batiste's gospel roots, New Orleans heritage, protest-song grit, and pop melody, moving fluidly from soul and reggae to blues and minimalist ballads. In addition to Day, other contributors on the album include Randy Newman and co-producer No ID.

"We were in the middle of a five-years-long conversation about life," Batiste recalls of No ID. "The moment we decided to collaborate there was a synergy we couldn't have planned for-him wanting to explore something different, me in an American-roots guitar space, the shifts in culture." Their collaboration, along with the broader creative community around the project, is also captured in BIG MONEY: A SPIRITUAL MANIFESTO, a newly released short film that documents the sessions and moments of inspiration as the music took shape.

The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America 2025 Dates:

AUG 27 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre #

AUG 28 St. Louis, MO @ The Muny +

AUG 31 Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera #

SEP 01 Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera #

SEP 03 Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre #

SEP 04 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *#

SEP 06 Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater *#

SEP 07 Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater *#

SEP 08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre *#

SEP 10 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *#

SEP 11 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *#

SEP 16 Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater #

SEP 18 Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

SEP 19 San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacob's Park *#

SEP 20 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *#

SEP 24 Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater *#

SEP 25 Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater *#

SEP 27 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *#

SEP 28 Omaha, NE @ The Astro *#

SEP 29 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *#

OCT 01 Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House *#

OCT 04 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *#

OCT 05 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *#

OCT 08 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall #

OCT 09 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater #

OCT 10 Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater #

OCT 11 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

OCT 21 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre *#

OCT 22 Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium *#

OCT 24 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *#

OCT 26 Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre *#

OCT 28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *#

OCT 30 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *#

OCT 31 Washington, DC @ The Anthem *#

+ CO-BILL WITH DIANA ROSS

# Diana Silvers

* Andra Day

