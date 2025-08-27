Mariah The Scientist Strikes Gold With 'Burning Blue'

(Epic) Mariah The Scientist has received a plaque celebrating her single "Burning Blue" going gold. HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY arrived in the midst of a true superstar turn for Mariah The Scientist. The album's lead single, "Burning Blue," swept headlines earlier this year when it became the first Apple Music chart-topper for a female soloist this calendar year, then earned Mariah her first Top 25 hit on the Hot 100.

The subsequent release of "Is It a Crime" featuring Kali Uchis, also landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving Mariah two simultaneous Hot 100 hits for the first time.

The dominance of "Burning Blue" extended to Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, peaking at no. 1 on each chart. At an intimate ceremony in Chicago this month, Mariah was presented with multiple plaques for the success of her biggest hit to date, including commemoration of its RIAA Gold certification. The awards were presented by Ezekiel Lewis, President of Epic Records.

