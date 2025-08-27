Midlake Announce New Album With 'The Ghouls' Video

(BHM) Midlake have announced their eagerly awaited sixth studio album, A Bridge To Far, arriving via Midlake Records via Believe on Friday, November 7. Produced by Sam Evian (Big Thief, Hannah Cohen, Cass McCombs) at The Echo Lab in Midlake's hometown of Denton, TX, A Bridge To Far is heralded by today's premiere of the album's first single, "The Ghouls," streaming everywhere now.

Written during a period of uncertainty about the iconic psych-folk band's future, the track proved the spark that encouraged Midlake to continue moving forward with a renewed sense of shared purpose. "It helped us build songs together again," says Midlake's Eric Pulido, "and hopefully encourages others to want to hear the full collection."

Midlake will celebrate the arrival of A Bridge To Far with a number of upcoming home state live dates, including a top-billed performance at Amarillo, TX's Hoodoo Mural Festival (September 27) and exclusive headline show at Fort Worth, TX's Tulips (November 15). Additional dates will be announced.

Midlake's first all-new collection in over three years, following 2022's For The Sake of Bethel Woods, A Bridge To Far sees the acclaimed band returning with a cinematic meditation on hope, connection, and creative renewal, rich with recurring themes of persistence, humility, and the quiet beauty in life's overlooked details. The album was crafted in sessions that were both instinctive and unforced, resulting in a sound that is as atmospheric as it is deeply grounded. From the meditative, natural world rhythms of "Days Gone By" to the brass-powered "The Calling" (featuring dueling saxophones courtesy of Evian and Midlake multi-instrumentalist Jesse Chandler), the songs of A Bridge To Far are more distilled, spontaneous, and individualistic than anything in the band's critically acclaimed canon thus far.

"The reference and inspiration is Midlake," says Pulido. "This album is less about referencing someone else's sound and more about sounding like us."

"The album title and track, not a typo, explores the hope, belief and ultimate path to something or somewhere greater, despite the circumstances. Escapism can be a double edged sword but the desire is to encourage it for good," Pulido says. "Making this record with the band and producer Sam Evian at Echo Lab was a great experience and the perfect match for these songs. To just play in the room together and capture an authentic interpretation of songs is a great joy and on this album we did just that. Stylistically there's familiarity in places we've been as a band in the past as well as new places. Thank you for sticking with us after all these years, or for discovering us for the first time...we're still here and grateful for that and so much more."

Midlake are joined on A Bridge To Far by special guests, including GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Hannah Cohen, and Meg Lui, each of whom contributes additional vocals that shimmer throughout the album, lending further warmth and nuance. But after two decades, Midlake remains a band rooted in their shared connection, always evolving while holding onto what matters most. A Bridge To Far is a testament to that bond - an album that dares to believe in something just beyond reach.

"We love one another," Pulido says. "It's still a challenge to carve out time with all that's going on in our lives, but when we're able, it's a cherished experience."

