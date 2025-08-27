Mike Clark Jr. Shares 'Keep On Steppin: Bigger Stepper Edition'

(Atlantic) Prince of southern soul Mike Clark Jr. returns today with the release of his highly anticipated deluxe project, Keep On Steppin: Bigger Stepper Edition, available now on all streaming platforms.
Serving as the follow-up to his original EP Keep On Steppin, which dropped in June, the deluxe edition elevates Mike's momentum with new collaborations and a fresh wave of soulful, southern-rooted sounds.
The expanded project features an impressive roster of talent, including Boosie, Anthony Q, Big Boogie, and 803Fresh-artists who bring dynamic textures and energy to Mike's signature style.
Leading the charge is the focus track, Keep On Steppin featuring Big Boogie, a powerful reimagining of Mike's breakout smash. The collaboration injects new life into the fan-favorite record while showcasing Mike's ability to innovate and elevate his music with every release.
With Keep On Steppin: Bigger Stepper Edition, Mike Clark Jr. proves he's carving a lasting lane in southern soul and beyond, blending heartfelt storytelling with undeniable grooves that continue to resonate across audiences.
Alongside today's new release, Mike Clark Jr. has a plethora of performances lined up across the country, including a major appearance at One Music Fest this October in Atlanta, GA, where he'll bring his soulful, high-energy performance to one of the South's biggest stages. Stream the new release here
