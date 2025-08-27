.

Mike Clark Jr. Shares 'Keep On Steppin: Bigger Stepper Edition'

08-27-2025
Mike Clark Jr. Shares 'Keep On Steppin: Bigger Stepper Edition'

(Atlantic) Prince of southern soul Mike Clark Jr. returns today with the release of his highly anticipated deluxe project, Keep On Steppin: Bigger Stepper Edition, available now on all streaming platforms.

Serving as the follow-up to his original EP Keep On Steppin, which dropped in June, the deluxe edition elevates Mike's momentum with new collaborations and a fresh wave of soulful, southern-rooted sounds.

The expanded project features an impressive roster of talent, including Boosie, Anthony Q, Big Boogie, and 803Fresh-artists who bring dynamic textures and energy to Mike's signature style.

Leading the charge is the focus track, Keep On Steppin featuring Big Boogie, a powerful reimagining of Mike's breakout smash. The collaboration injects new life into the fan-favorite record while showcasing Mike's ability to innovate and elevate his music with every release.

With Keep On Steppin: Bigger Stepper Edition, Mike Clark Jr. proves he's carving a lasting lane in southern soul and beyond, blending heartfelt storytelling with undeniable grooves that continue to resonate across audiences.

Alongside today's new release, Mike Clark Jr. has a plethora of performances lined up across the country, including a major appearance at One Music Fest this October in Atlanta, GA, where he'll bring his soulful, high-energy performance to one of the South's biggest stages. Stream the new release here

Related Stories

News > Mike Clark Jr

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slayer Confirm Massive Stadium Concert- Bon Jovi Recruits Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever'- Robby Krieger Plans Doors Celebration Concert - more

Kelly Osbourne Calls Out 'Disrespectful Dirtbag' WWE Star Over Ozzy Comments- Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Tour Due To Injury- The Who- more

Day In Country

NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay Strays For 'Momma Loves Me'-Morgan Wade's 'Hardwood Floor' Video- George Jones And Alan Jackson Duet- more

-
Day In Pop

Dua Lipa Launching US Radical Optimism Pop-Up Stores- Jesse Harris Shares 'Having A Ball' Ft. Norah Jones- Jon Batiste Adds Andra Day And Diana Silvers To Tour- more

Reviews

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered

Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix

Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More

Latest News

Bon Jovi Recruits Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever'

Fall Out Boy Expand 'From Under The Cork Tree' For 20th Anniversary

Bright Eyes Share 'Dyslexic Palindrome' Visualizer To Announce 'Kids Table' EP

Dying Wish Share 'Revenge Is Carnage' Video

Brand of Sacrifice and Fit For A King Members Launching New Label

Slayer Confirm Massive Stadium Concert

Robby Krieger Plans A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration Concert

Avatar Plan Halloween Album Treat For Fans With 'Don't Go In The Forest'