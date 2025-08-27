NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay Strays For 'Momma Loves Me'

(MCA) No matter what you've been through, or even what you've done, rest assured that everything is going to turn out all right in the end. That's the message behind Grammy-nominated multi-platinum arena selling NEEDTOBREATHE's heartfelt new song, "Momma Loves Me," featuring acclaimed Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays, which will arrive on September 5th.

Rolling Stone exclusively premiered a documentary that takes fans behind the scenes of the song's creation at Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb's studio in Savannah, Georgia. Watch here or below via YouTube.

This release is part of a special collaboration with MCA, where the band and label are working together on select music and projects. Written by NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart, "Momma Loves Me" brings together two generations of Southern musicians. The Red Clay Strays-who cite NEEDTOBREATHE as a major influence on their meteoric rise-join Rinehart in a heartfelt duet. "I just knew Brandon and the band would relate to this song, because they've stayed completely true to what they believe, and that is so refreshing to me," Rinehart says of recruiting the Strays. "I don't think I have ever seen somebody have the kind of success they're having and also be exactly who they are all the time."

The collaboration began backstage in Brooklyn when Rinehart shared the demo with Strays frontman Brandon Coleman. Coleman, who grew up listening to NEEDTOBREATHE with his mother, immediately connected with the track. "As soon as I heard the chorus, I was like, 'Yes, we've got to do this,'" Coleman recalls. "I told him I would definitely love to sing on this song."

"Momma Loves Me" is a song about reflection, redemption, and reassurance. With lyrics like:

"Take my scars, and take my troubles / spread my ashes in the wind / Momma loves me, I'm still born again,"

Rinehart and Coleman's voices intertwine over harmonies, keys, slide guitar, and subtle percussion, producing a stripped-down but elegant prayerful track. "When you listen to the song, you can start reflecting on all the bad things that you've done, or get caught up in thoughts of how bad of a person you may have been," Coleman explains. "But take a step back-remember that Momma loves you, you're still born again-and everything's going to be okay."

Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb oversaw the production, ensuring the song's heartfelt message and authenticity remained intact. "The first thing Dave said to me was, 'Man, I love this demo. We should make sure we do something close to that,'" Rinehart says.

Dave Cobb adds, "working with NEEDTOBREATHE and The Red Clay Strays on 'Momma Loves Me' was incredibly powerful to witness the love and admiration the two bands had for each other while recording. It was a pleasure to hear the raw power and truth delivered in each word that was sung. It's a record that gives you hope."

With "Momma Loves Me," NEEDTOBREATHE and The Red Clay Strays deliver a timeless reminder of hope, resilience, and the power of music to connect generations. The track also offers a tantalizing glimpse of new music to come from NEEDTOBREATHE, showcasing the band's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful songs that resonate deeply with listeners. With more than two decades of chart-topping albums, billions of streams, and sold-out tours worldwide, NEEDTOBREATHE continues to cement their place as a defining force in modern Southern rock and Americana.

Related Stories

NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE And Tori Kelly Share 'I've Got A Story' Video

NEEDTOBREATHE Team With Tori Kelly For 'I've Got A Story'

NEEDTOBREATHE Revisiting Live From The Woods and Acoustic Live Vol. 1

News > NEEDTOBREATHE