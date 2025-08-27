Robby Krieger Plans A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration Concert

(SRO) Robby Krieger, the legendary guitarist of The Doors, is gearing up for "A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration" at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 30.

This historic show will honor the pioneering Los Angeles band's iconic 1970 MORRISON HOTEL album, which features the classics "Roadhouse Blues," Waiting For The Sun," and "Peace Frog," along with all the Doors' hits. The night will open with a performance from Tripform featuring Pablo Manzarek (son of original Doors member, the late Ray Manzarek) before Krieger and his band take the stage for an unforgettable night of Doors' hits that will feature guest vocalists.

"Sixty years or so ago when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors records, Krieger says. "I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about The Doors and to thank me for making the music that they love still today. The people that recognize me seem to be getting nicer all the time...I like to say that it's a good problem to have."

"I love seeing people at the Greek even though I've never played there myself," Krieger adds. "I have seen many shows there and the sound is great, and it has a magical feel being out under the stars; like a more intimate Hollywood Bowl."

The Greek Theater show will cap off A Doors' 60thAnniversary celebration which Krieger kickstarted earlier this year by performing five sold-out shows at the Whisky A Go Go, the legendary venue where it truly started for The Doors.

