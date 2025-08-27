Sawyer Utah Premieres 'One More Fix' Video

(Press Here) Sawyer Utah has released his vibey new single "One More Fix." The earnest new track taps into how hard it can be to let go of the things we love - even if they are no longer good for us - and how easy it is to convince ourselves that we'll be able to do what's necessary after "just one more fix."

The song comes with a visual directed by Utah and Orchee Sorker (Alec Benjamin, Brooke Alexx, Leah Kate) which captures the messy, emotional push and pull of being unable to move on and ushers you into Utah's cinematic, visual world.

"This song has always been a special one for me ever since we made it," shares Utah. "I wrote it with Brian Brundage in his LA studio and recorded most of the instruments that day, especially all of the Juno layers. Whether it's love or a habit I feel like the phrase "just one more fix" is a common one, so we dove into that idea. This song also has a super vivid visual world connected to it. I actually wrote the second verse the night before shooting the music video!"

"One More Fix" follows Utah's recent singles "WHERE DO U GO?," which finds Utah wearing his heart on his sleeve with raw lyrics that anyone who has ever had crush will relate to, and "tears & wishes," a trippy bedroom-pop track infused with late night vibes. Utah's singles have featured on key playlists including Spotify's "Notable Releases" and "Varsity Bars," Apple Music's "Freshening Up" and "New In Pop," iHeart Radio's "Newly Released" and "Pop Pulse," and TIDAL's "Pop Rising" playlist. Utah also saw his work featured on Spotify's "Chill Pop," "Folk Pop," and "All New Pop" playlists for co-writing and producing "Beautiful As You" and "Another Summer Night," the latest singles from frequent collaborator Zach Hood whose band he will be playing in on his North American tour.

