Slayer Confirm Massive Stadium Concert

(HER) Slayer has confirmed a one-night-only headline concert set for Saturday, September 20 at the 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, the band's only east coast date this year.

Doors are at 3PM ET and the show kicks off at 4PM ET. The concert will be hosted by the well-known metal head and long-time Slayer fan, WWE star Damian Priest, and will feature a multi-generational, powerhouse line-up: Slayer, Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera (performing Chaos A.D. - exclusive) and Exodus (performing Bonded by Blood).

"It's going to be great for the fans," Kerry King said. "Not having toured in a number of years, there might be some people at this show who have never seen Slayer before, or in some time. So, for the Hershey concert, we'll play a Slayer show, we'll have all of our big fire effects, just burn everything like we used to - a real Slayer show." Added King, ""This will be the first time Slayer has played with Power Trip or Knocked Loose, but I am well aware of them from word of mouth and hearing their music on Liquid Metal. I'm looking forward to seeing them live.

Added Tom Araya, "My favorite part of what I do is the stage time. Nothing compares to the 90-minutes when we're on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans. I love singing, and I love convincing everybody, 'my god, that guy is a maniac.'"

"I've been a Slayer fan ever since I was a kid," said Priest. "Metal has always had a special place in wrestling, Slayer's legacy is woven into the fabric of wrestling, and the genre wouldn't be where it is today without Slayer. This September at Hershey Park Stadium in Pennsylvania, I'm excited and honored to host Slayer's show and bring wrestling into their world."

Related Stories

Shania Twain, Hozier, Slayer, and Farruko Highlight the QC Fest's Second Half

Slayer Deliver 1970 Black Sabbath Classic At Farewell Event

Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show

Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows

News > Slayer