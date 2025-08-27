Watch Morgan Wade's 'Hardwood Floor' Video

(fcc) Morgan Wade has released a powerful and moving music video for "Hardwood Floor," one of the stand-out tracks off her recently released album "The Party Is Over (recovered)". Through poignant imagery and storytelling, the video captures the grief of infertility and the often-difficult journey to motherhood.

A semi-autobiographical song, "Hardwood Floor" was inspired by Wade's own experience with IVF, as well as by people in her life who experienced loss or hardship on the road to pregnancy. The song has received significant attention on social media, resonating with listeners who have used the song to create videos opening up about their own stories. Credited as a director on the video herself, Wade teamed up with co-directors Nikhil Melnechuk and Melissa Jackson of Mystic Entertainment (who met Wade when they cast her to play a bull rider in their forthcoming rodeo feature film, "Daisy,") to bring the powerful and important story to the screen. "Cause I feel like less than a woman/And I pray every night like it's all I ever wanted," Wade sings over evocative visuals of negative pregnancy tests and empty cribs. "I wanna be quiet closing a nursery door/I wanna hear little feet on the hardwood floor." With emotional affectation, the music video sees Wade at her most honest and vulnerable.

Earlier this month, Morgan Wade released her newest album "The Party Is Over (recovered)" via Sony Music Nashville. The 11-track offering, which is comprised of a blend of newly-released as well as revisited songs from her catalog, sees Wade fuse her early artistry with her present musical journey.

Released on August 1st, "The Party is Over (recovered)" has continued Wade's exploration of her psyche's recesses across 11 songs that she wrote solo. As the project's title notes, a handful of the songs date back to before Wade signed her major-label deal and have been "recovered" here with all-new versions. In a time of self-reflection, Wade revisited her earlier writing sessions to revitalize past songs that still speak to the person she is today. She has also been playing some of her most relatable tracks on the road to sold-out shows across the country. These songs, which so many fans have gravitated to live, are now available for the first time. "The Party Is Over (recovered)" connects Wade's past and present and breathes new life into her earlier works.

