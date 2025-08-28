.

Earl Sweatshirt Exposes Imposter At Listening Party With 'CRISCO' Video

08-28-2025
(WR) After releasing his new album Live Laugh Love, Earl Sweatshirt returns with the video for "CRISCO." The visual addresses what fans and media had already noted:

An impostor, not Earl himself, took the mic to perform at his album listening party. Outlets like Complex noted that "something seemed off"-and "CRISCO" offers the inside scoop on the stunt.

Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside.

