Earl Sweatshirt Exposes Imposter At Listening Party With 'CRISCO' Video

(WR) After releasing his new album Live Laugh Love, Earl Sweatshirt returns with the video for "CRISCO." The visual addresses what fans and media had already noted:

An impostor, not Earl himself, took the mic to perform at his album listening party. Outlets like Complex noted that "something seemed off"-and "CRISCO" offers the inside scoop on the stunt.

Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside.

