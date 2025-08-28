Earl Sweatshirt Exposes Imposter At Listening Party With 'CRISCO' Video

(WR) After releasing his new album Live Laugh Love, Earl Sweatshirt returns with the video for "CRISCO." The visual addresses what fans and media had already noted:
An impostor, not Earl himself, took the mic to perform at his album listening party. Outlets like Complex noted that "something seemed off"-and "CRISCO" offers the inside scoop on the stunt.
Live Laugh Love is out now via Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl's artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don't Like Sh*t, I Don't Go Outside.
Earl Sweatshirt Shows His Romantic Side With 'Tourmaline' Video
St. Vincent, Ben Gibbard And Earl Sweatshirt Noise Pop Festival
Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist, Vince Staples Share 'The Caliphate'
Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist Release Surprise Album 'Voir Dire'
Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin- Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'- Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video- more
Slayer Confirm Massive Stadium Concert- Bon Jovi Recruits Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever'- Robby Krieger Plans Doors Celebration Concert - more
Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker Lead Cattle Country Music Festival Lineup- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay Strays- more
Jessie J Cancels U.S. Tour and Postpones UK and Euro Dates Due To Surgery- Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, And Brasil Unveil 2026 Lineup- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More
Ozzy, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses Items Highlight GRAMMY Museum Mississippi 80s Rock Exhibition
Hayley Williams Streaming New Album 'Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party'
Sleeping With Sirens Launching Their Don't Let The Party Die Tour
Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2025 Winter Tour
Heart's Ann Wilson To Tell Her Own Story With 'In My Voice' Documentary
Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'
Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video