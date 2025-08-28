Fever Ray Shares 'I'm Not Done (Young Marco's Therapy Flip)'

(MUTE) Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer) has shared a spectral, propulsive reimagining of "I'm Not Done" from Amsterdam's renowned, genre-bending DJ and producer Young Marco.

Young Marco stands as a true sonic innovator, his illustrious achievements rooted in a deep exploration of club music in all its forms. Among them are two studio albums, multiple EPS and compilations, remix collaborations with the likes of Robyn, Marie Davidson, Metronomy and more. He is a champion of burgeoning artists through the groundbreaking electronic label he founded, Safe Trip Records, a member of ambient trio Gaussian Curve and has toured the world, defying expectations with every new creative endeavor.

The remix arrives following the release last month of The Year Of The Radical Romantics, which is out now digitally via Mute. There is additionally an accompanying The Year Of The Radical Romantics publication, 1000 copies exclusively printed, available for pre-order. The publication will not be reprinted once sold-out.

The Year Of The Radical Romantics is a document of the juicy, throbbing missives used to woo crowds from Sydney to Seattle on the globe-trotting There's No Place I'd Rather Be Tour in support of 2023's lauded Radical Romantics. The new album consists of live-to-tape studio versions of tracks from Radical Romantics in addition to highlights from 2017's Plunge and massive new iterations of early classics performed by the musicians who accompanied Dreijer on tour - Minna Koivisto on keyboards; Romarna Campbell on drums; Maryam Nikandish and Helena Gutarra on keytars and vocals.

Radical Romantics' riotous, world-building videos introduced an unforgettable cast of characters. Accompanying Fever Ray (aka the white-suited Casanova) are wannabe-womanizer Romance, clockwatcher Main, witchy Snusis, and axe-wielding bombshell Demona Lisa. The Year of Radical Romantics offers a culmination of these character's arcs with a pair of videos directed by longtime longtime Fever Ray creative visionary Martin Falck. The visuals find the misfits navigating group therapy sessions led by therapist Ebba. These sessions are soundtracked by blistering versions of fan favourites from Fever Ray's beloved self-titled 2009 debut album: "I'm Not Done (Therapy Session" and "Now's the Only Time I Know (Therapy Session)."

The Year Of The Radical Romantics publication is available to pre-order here. The publication, designed and edited by Fever Ray and Falck, dives deeper into the creative process behind the making of the Radical Romantics universe. The publication showcases initial sketches and the trials and errors that shaped the characters seen on stage, in photographs, and music videos. It also features press photography, cover shoots, editorials, and exclusive behind-the-scenes imagery captured by Fever Ray, the live band, and photographer Nina Andersson.

Falck says of the publication: "Creating the characters for the Radical Romantics era has been a true labor of love. Bringing them to life, watching them experience love, heartbreak, death, and even getting fired, has been an absolute joy. Working on this publication has given us a chance to reflect on our own creative process, and we're so excited to share it with you."

