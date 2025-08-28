Graham Barham Reveals 'Whiskey Rain' EP Details

(Sony Music Nashville) Graham Barham has revealed new details behind his upcoming Whiskey Rain EP today, including the project tracklist and cover art. Barham co-wrote every track and infuses his signature CLUB COUNTRY sonics throughout.

With four brand-new songs, WHISKEY RAIN was produced by Sam Bergeson with additional production collaborators including Sam Martinez, Gabe Foust, Seth Mosley, Mark Holman, 6AM, and Zach Abend.

The title track features multi-Platinum hitmaker Tyler Hubbard, who welcomed Barham as a surprise guest during Hubbard's recent performance in Cape Cod, MA for the first ever "WHISKEY RAIN" live performance. Check it out here

Additionally, Barham's OIL MONEY headlining tour kicks off Sept. 11 in Covington, KY. Multiple dates have already sold out, with several moving to larger venues to meet fan demand.

WHISKEY RAIN Tracklist

1. WHISKEY RAIN (feat. Tyler Hubbard)

(Graham Barham / Jessi Alexander / Sam Martinez / Cole Miracle)

2. WRITE IT IN RED

(Graham Barham / Gabe Foust / Cole Miracle)

3. BREAK OUT THE BOTTLE

(Graham Barham / Seth Mosley / Cole Taylor)

4. BAD NIGHT (KARMA)

(Graham Barham / Mark Holman / Cole Miracle / Summer Overstreet)

5. WTH JUST HAPPENED?

(Graham Barham / Beau Bailey / Sam Bergeson / Gabe Foust / Cole Miracle)

6. CAMO

(Graham Barham / Beau Bailey / Sam Bergeson / Lydia Vaughan)

7. EASY ON ME

(Graham Barham / Sam Bergeson / Summer Overstreet / Andrew Stoelzing / Emil de Witt / Yoel Embaie / Hampus Strom / Jonatan Jakobsson)

8. EVERYBODY DIES IN HOLLYWOOD

(Graham Barham / Zach Abend / Smith Ahnquist / Beau Bailey)

