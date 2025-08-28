Hayley Williams Streaming New Album 'Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party'

(GMM) Hayley Williams has officially released her new album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party out now, everywhere - stream here. Earlier this month, she dropped a surprise collection of 17 unsequenced singles. Fans took to social media, working up their own tracklistings and even creating hayleysingles.com, where thousands of fans were able to work up and share their preferred order just as Williams had hoped.
The final album is inspired by some of these fans' playlists and includes one never-before-heard song, "Parachute," which was just named Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1's New Music Show for August 28th.
Fans can also pre-order the physical album today, out on November 7th. Black and "Zissou Clear-Wave" vinyl are available on Hayley's webstore here and fans can find six additional vinyl colors (Highlighter Yellow, Marble Yellow, Orange Juice Splash, Crystal Clear, Grayscale Metallic Silver and Poolwater Wave) available at various retailers, including "Ego Gold Marble" vinyl available only at retailers in her home state of Tennessee. An extremely limited quantity of CD-R's are available now for immediate shipping on her website, featuring her handwriting and evoking a mixtape from the early 2000's. Only 1,500 are available on a first come first serve basis.
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party was produced entirely by Daniel James. Williams wrote, played and recorded a variety of instruments across each of the 18 songs, with cross-project contributions from long-time collaborators Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard, and contributions from Jim-E Stack on "True Believer," which just earned Williams her first solo Billboard Alternative Sales #1. After 20+ years spent fulfilling their contract for Atlantic Records - a contract Williams signed as a mere teenager - Paramore announced in December of 2023 that they were finally an independent band. This surprise collection is self-released by Hayley Williams on her new venture Post Atlantic, distributed via Secretly Distribution.
In the previous two weeks, Williams has released music videos for the album's title track, directed by Zachary Gray, and the single "Glum," directed by her Paramore bandmate Zac Farro and AJ Gibboney. Watch both here: "Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party" and "Glum."
