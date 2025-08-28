Heart's Ann Wilson To Tell Her Own Story With 'In My Voice' Documentary

(HRPR) Rock icon Ann Wilson, singer-songwriter and founder of Heart, will unveil her remarkable life story in the forthcoming feature documentary "IN MY VOICE". Told in Ann's own words, the film traces her extraordinary 75-year journey, from a nomadic childhood to the stages of the world's biggest arenas, and into a bold new creative chapter. With additional commentary from family, friends, artists, bandmates, and industry executives, the documentary focuses on the authenticity of Ann Wilson.
Drawing from a deep personal archive of home movies, photographs, journals, and never-before-seen footage, "IN MY VOICE" offers fans an unprecedented window into Wilson's life and artistry. For the first time, audiences will hear how she found her voice, sustained it across five decades, and allowed it to guide her through fame, adversity, and reinvention.
"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I've always wanted to tell it," says Ann. "It's about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who've been part of it all along."
The documentary is directed by Barbara Hall, a Prime-Time Emmy-nominated producer and director celebrated for her passion for remarkable human stories and music. With more than 25 years of experience in developing, producing, and directing original programming, Hall has built a career on authentic, immersive storytelling. She has helmed award-winning specials, series, long-form documentary films, concerts, and thematic music documentaries, and is known for securing rare, exclusive rights to bring untold narratives to the screen. A member of the Producers Guild of America, the Guild of Music Supervisors, and the Documentary Producers Alliance, Hall has also been honored with the 2025 Women In Film/Nashville Alice Award Trailblazer Award.
"What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time," says Hall. "Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter's imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring. She is a master of her craft and is not defined by genre or gender."
"IN MY VOICE" promises to be a landmark documentary that brings Ann Wilson's singular journey to the screen with honesty, power, and of course, heart. More details, including release information and exclusive content, will be announced soon.
