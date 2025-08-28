Jessie J Cancels U.S. Tour and Postpones UK and Euro Dates Due To Surgery

(Day in Pop) Jessie J will be undergoing a second surgery and that has forced her to cancel her U.S. Tour and reschedule her UK and European tours as a result. The reason for the surgery was not disclosed in the announcement.
She had this to say, "Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year. This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I'm so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed."
The UK and European shows originally scheduled for October 2025 will now take place in April 2026. All tickets remain valid for the new dates. Jessie J's U.S. tour, originally scheduled for November 2025, has been cancelled.
RESCHEDULED UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES
Oct 8, 2025 - Amsterdam, Paradiso -> Apr 21, 2026
Oct 10, 2025 - Paris, La Cigale -> Apr 26, 2026
Oct 11, 2025 - Cologne, E-Werk -> Apr 23, 2026
Oct 13, 2025 - Brussels, La Madeleine -> Apr 22, 2026
Oct 15, 2025 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo -> Apr 14, 2026
Oct 16, 2025 - Leeds, O2 Academy -> Apr 11, 2026
Oct 18, 2025 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall -> Apr 7, 2026
Oct 19, 2025 - Manchester, Albert Hall -> Apr 13, 2026
Oct 21, 2025 - London, The Palladium -> Apr 8, 2026
