Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, And Brasil Unveil 2026 Lineup

(C3) Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil have unveiled a powerhouse lineup for the 2026 editions, featuring headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Skrillex, Lorde, Doechii, Turnstile and Lewis Capaldi. The diverse array of artists performing also includes Interpol, Kygo, Peggy Gou, Brutalismus 3000, Addison Rae, Katseye, Marina, Djo, TV Girl, Royel Otis, RIIZE, and many more.
The 2026 lineup will feature exciting first-ever South American performances for headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, Doechii and Lewis Capaldi, amongst others.
Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 13-15 at Parque O'Higgins in Santiago.ollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 13-15 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 20-22 at Autodromo de Interlagos in Sao Paulo.
