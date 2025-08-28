Ozzy, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses Items Highlight GRAMMY Museum Mississippi 80s Rock Exhibition

(117) The 1980s witnessed a creative explosion in rock that brought new genres, loyal fanbases, mega-selling albums, and massive concert tours. Loud guitars, booming rhythms, big hair, and eye liner ruled the day. But yet, many of the bands who were catapulted to superstardom during the decade lacked one essential component - respect. In their new special exhibit titled "'80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music," GRAMMY Museum Mississippi tells the story of one of the most under-appreciated eras in rock history, exploring how genres like hair metal and glam metal became so popular and why their fans remain so loyal to this day.

Sponsored by The Maddox Foundation, the '80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music exhibit will open to the public on Friday, September 26, 2025, and feature artifacts and memorabilia from bands who made a huge splash during that decade, including Motley Crue, Poison, Skid Row, Warrant, Ratt, Guns N' Roses, Cinderella, Def Leppard, Lita Ford, Vixen, and more. Contributing Sponsors for this exhibit include Entergy, South Delta Planning and Development District, and Visit Mississippi.

"We couldn't be more excited to debut our new special exhibit '80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music at our Mississippi Museum this summer," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. "Not only is this genre of music one of my personal favorites, but the bands who were launching their careers on the Sunset Strip during this decade made an impact on young people that has lasted for generations. We're here to give the bands of hair metal and glam metal their due credit and tell the story of one of the most under-appreciated genres of music in rock history."

An exclusive pre-opening event will be held on Thursday, September 25, at 6 p.m., featuring a reception and program with stories and conversation from members of Twisted Sister. This event is reserved for exhibit sponsors and GRAMMY Museum Mississippi members.

On display through 2026 the exhibit will feature artifacts, instruments and memorabilia from bands of the '80s hair and glam metal scene, and bands from the pre-glam '70s scene, including:

Ozzy Osbourne stage costume

Motley Crue's drum kit

Def Leppard Washburn bass

Guns N' Roses smashed bass and Appetite for Destruction lithograph

Pink bodice worn by Nancy Wilson of Heart

Lita Ford's Black Widow guitar and outfit

Poison autographed guitars and signed memorabilia

Guitar played by Ratt

Warrant drumhead

Iconic photographs from the era by Mark Weiss

Fans will even have the opportunity to have their photo taken in front of the popular Los Angeles Sunset Strip venue, the Whisky a Go Go. Supporting Sponsors for this exhibit include Ergon, Gertrude C. Ford Foundation, Planters Bank, Quality Steel Corporation, and Visit Cleveland. Participating Sponsors include Ten One Strategies and Hammons and Associates.

A special thank you to our partners at GRAMMY Museum Los Angeles, Hard Rock International, Mark Weiss, MTV, and Mo Pop Museum for their collaboration and support.

GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, or by visiting grammymuseumms.org.

