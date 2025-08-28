Cattle Country Music Festival Returning In 2026

(KJ PR) The Cattle Country Music Festival will return to the historic town of Gonzales, Texas, for its third year on Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026.
The second iteration of the country music and camping festival earlier this year featured a stellar lineup, headlined by Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker, and Clint Black, with support from more than 20 artists, including Midland, Wyatt Flores, Chase Rice, Gretchen Wilson, and more. The 2026 lineup will be announced in the coming months.
Playing host to the festival once again is the sprawling 400-acre ranch dubbed "The Boot." Named after its unique boot-shaped landscape, the ranch stretches along approximately three miles of the Guadalupe River and is conveniently located just an hour from three major cities: Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. With more than 150 acres of Texas pecan trees creating shaded groves along the riverbank, The Boot provides a perfect natural backdrop for festival goers to relax and immerse themselves in the serene surroundings. Adding to its charm, The Boot offers several inviting swimming areas, aptly named Cowboy Coves, where attendees can cool off and enjoy the festival's refreshing waterside experience.
Like in previous years, the festival will offer GA and VIP camping areas, plus tents in the luxurious Glamping Village with a private glamping lounge. RV spaces and on-site amenities will also be available for those staying on the grounds. Several new additions to the festival experience will be announced soon.
