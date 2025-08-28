Sixthman Launching Inaugural Live Loud Fest With Soja, Niko Moon, Allen Stone And More

(BHM) Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, is excited to announce the inaugural voyage of Live Loud Fest, sailing November 4-8, 2025, from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico on Norwegian Jewel.

Limited cabins will go on sale to the public at 1pm on Friday, September 5 at liveloudfest.com. All cabins are being offered at a reduced rate, and all booked guests will receive a complimentary beverage package. As part of the Kids Sail for Less program, children 6 months to 14 years of age at time of sailing will be charged only taxes and fees when booked as third, fourth, or fifth guest, or receive a discount on their cabin fare if booked as the second guest.

A once-in-a-lifetime celebration built to bring together like-minded people who live LOUD and crave connection, Live Loud Fest is all about community, energy, and shared passion. A non-stop schedule of events will encompass a diverse lineup of multi-genre musical artists, wellness experts, and so much more, highlighted by a Port Show Kick-Off Party at Port Of Miami with 311, and with live performances from SOJA, Niko Moon, Allen Stone, Ripe, Hirie, Maggie Rose, The New Respects, Bombargo, Wheeland Brothers, Liz Vice, Ethan Tucker, The Ries Brothers, and Kristy Lee. In addition, Live Loud Fest will present an immersive array of exclusive experiences and special guests - including Gina Caputo (Yoga & Wellness Workshops), Colleen Schell (FabX Storytelling Workshops), QVLN & Sunshine Verda (Music Sets & HIIT Fitness), and Kate Mak (Yoga, Storytelling & Music), plus Headphone Disco Nightly Dance Parties presented by Shut Up & Dance!, DJ Soulman, Tattoos from Liberty Tattoo, and more - guaranteeing sure-to-be-treasured moments of inspirational bliss, personal enrichment, and human connection with fellow cruisers.

The Norwegian Jewel will feature all the amenities needed to make Live Loud Fest the most lavishly energizing experience for all cruisers, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico, renowned for fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities, and exploring historic Mayan ruins. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

Live Loud Fest is proud to partner with MusiCares, an organization that helps the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world. MusiCares supports the overall health and well-being of the music community through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, tailored crisis relief efforts, and more.

LIVE LOUD FEST

SAILING NOVEMBER 4-8, 2025

FROM MIAMI, FL TO COZUMEL, MEXICO

ON NORWEGIAN JEWEL

Lineup:

311 (Performing at Port Show Kick-off Party at Port of Miami)

SOJA

Niko Moon

Allen Stone

Ripe

Hirie

Maggie Rose

The New Respects

Bombargo

Wheeland Brothers

Liz Vice

Ethan Tucker

The Ries Brothers

Kristy Lee

Gina Caputo (Yoga and Wellness Workshops)

Colleen Schell (FabX Storytelling Workshops)

QVLN & Sunshine Verda (Music Sets & HIIT Fitness)

Kate Mak (Yoga, Storytelling & Music)

Shut Up & Dance! (Headphone Dance Party)

DJ Soulman

Tattoos from Liberty Tattoo

