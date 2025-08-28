The Beaches Share 'Can I Call You In The Morning?' Visualizer

(TOC) Canadian alt-rock sensations The Beaches share "Can I Call You In The Morning?," the final song from their highly anticipated upcoming record, No Hard Feelings, out everywhere tomorrow, August 29th via AWAL.
The chaotically catchy punk-rock "Can I Call You In The Morning?" fittingly serves as the opener of the album, introducing the listener to The Beaches' energy with the No Hard Feelings era and inviting them along for the wild ride. "I liked your old band, but not the new songs, should we just break up then? Nevermind I don't mean that, I'm sorry, can I call you in the morning?," lead vocalist Jordan Miller chants during the song's infectious chorus.
Jordan explains, "'Can I Call You In The Morning?' was inspired by an experience Kylie had at the end of her previous relationship. After a couple of late nights, she would call her ex and would spew all of her frustrations regarding their relationship, and then would be immediately apologetic and take it all back. It goes out to all of the chaotic girlies out there." The track showcases the band's signature transparent lyricism, an honest approach to writing that has helped cultivate a dedicated fanbase who relate to and value their authenticity and ability to take personal subjects and turn them into anthemic bangers.
The band is celebrating the release of No Hard Feelings by headlining the Chicago date of the four-stop Rolling Stone Presents: Gather No Moss tour at The Salt Shed tomorrow. The four-piece is set to perform newly released tracks as well as fan-favorite singles from the album.
Ahead of the band's massive headlining tour, The Beaches will be stopping at the legendary GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on September 3rd for a discussion around No Hard Feelings and a special performance.
