The Kentucky Gentlemen Launching The Rhinestone Revolution Tour

(MPG) Twin-brother country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen have announced The Rhinestone Revolution Tour in support of their smash debut full-length album that released this summer on River House Artists. Kicking things off in their home state with an October 7 show in Lexington, the pair will make stops in Nashville, New York City, Chicago and more.
The Kentucky Gentlemen on the upcoming tour: "We're beyond appreciative of the love we've received from this album, and we're so excited to take this music and the Rhinestone Revolution Experience on the road! There's nothing like seeing these songs bring people together. Get ready for some unforgettable nights!"
The Kentucky Gentlemen have taken their act across some of the biggest stages in country music, from Bourbon & Beyond to the Newport Folk Festival and on tour with The War & Treaty. Their summer has been packed full of live shows, including headlining slots at festivals in Louisville and Lexington, and several appearances around Nashville at CMA Fest, The Concert For Love & Acceptance, Nashville Pride and more. The pair were recently invited to join Grammy Award-winning international artist Estelle for a live performance of her song "Conqueror" and their own "To Kill Me." When they played at Spotify House during CMA Fest, People called it "arguably one of the most standout moments of the weekend," and their packed album release show at The Blue Room was hailed by Nashville Scene as "a unique country music experience - one that involved soul, spirit and a hefty amount of rhinestones."
Rhinestone Revolution finds The Kentucky Gentlemen simultaneously embracing, defying, and expanding the constructs of genre, with tracks ranging from old school country and 2000s pop ("Made for Movin' On") to boot-scootin' drinkin' songs ("Whiskey Does") and tender country ballads ("To The Moon" feat. background vocals from Brittney Spencer). Recorded with producer David "Messy" Mescon (Megan Moroney, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, Reyna Roberts), the new music has landed the pair on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Country and Amazon's Breakthrough Country playlists and garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, BET, Bluegrass Situation, Queerty and Ebony Magazine, who said, "The twin-brother duo is blazing their own trail and turning heads with a fresh fusion of soulful country and R&B...these two are not just musicians but storytellers, fashion icons, and cultural ambassadors."
The Kentucky Gentlemen 2025 Tour Dates
August 29 - Greensburg, PA @ Summersounds Concert Series
September 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic
October 7 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl
October 8 - Chicago, IL @ Judson & Moore
October 9 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
October 18 - McKinney, TX @ Rooted in Rhythm
November 12 - Nashville, TN @ Chief's on Broadway
November 21 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Front Porch
November 23 - New York, NY @ Joe's Pub
