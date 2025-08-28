Zada Shares Soulful New Song 'Leave The Show'

(HHPR) Rising alternative R&B singer-songwriter ZADA has released her latest song "Leave The Show". Blending Reggae Rock/Dub and R&B elements with exciting electric guitar riffs and assertive vocals, the track was produced by longtime collaborators Chin Injeti (Eminem, P!nk, J. Cole) and Brian West (Nelly Furtado, Sia, Bono) and written by ZADA alongside Injeti and West.

Speaking about the track, ZADA says: "I originally wrote this song when I was 19 and always had it kicking around. It was a demo for about a year or so, but it wasn't until I played this song live that I felt the need to put it out. So much of this record is rooted in embodying liberation and now being 22, and officially recording the song this year, 'Leave The Show' is even more relevant. The energy from this record makes it one of the most exciting that we've ever produced - we were thrilled to lean more into the live sounds and create a vibe that could be played at festivals, something to draw a crowd!"

"Leave The Show" builds on the momentum of ZADA's recent singles "Access Denied" and "Breath Away", which kicked off a powerful new chapter following the release of her 2024 debut album Water In The Desert. Featuring "Atlantic Times," "All In Your Mind," and "Sweet Things In Life," the 8-track project explores themes of grief, ambition, love, and self-worth with bold vulnerability, garnering praise from the likes of BET, Billboard, and Complex.

ZADA debuted "Leave The Show" live earlier this month during performances at Harmony Arts Festival and Phillips Backyard Music Festival. With more new music on the horizon, ZADA will perform at "Do It For The Culture" in Kelowna, BC on September 5 and "Soul Aboard" in support of The Ocean Legacy Foundation on September 7. ZADA is also slated to perform at Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club on October 14 in support of Alex Porat.

Related Stories

News > Zada