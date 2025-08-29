17-Year-Old Baylee Lynn Debuts With 'Cautiously Optimistic' Video

(ICLG) 17-year-old singer/songwriter Baylee Lynn makes her highly awaited debut with "Cautiously Optimistic" - a wildly fun but bravely honest anthem straight from the Tennessee native's heart.

Accompanied by an equally feel-good video, the massively catchy track offers a magnetic introduction to one of country's most exciting new artists. "When we wrote 'Cautiously Optimistic,' I envisioned this song being one that most teenage girls can relate to," says Baylee. "I know what it's like to be the girl who's scared of letting her guard down because she fears being hurt again - but also what it's like to be the girl who's so good at ignoring all the red flags. I am beyond thrilled for this song to finally be out in the world!"

Produced by AJ Pruis (a GRAMMY-nominated producer/songwriter/musician known for his work with Megan Moroney, Maddie & Tae, and more), "Cautiously Optimistic" reveals Baylee's gift for crafting love songs with a depth and confidence well beyond her years. In bringing the track to life, she co-wrote alongside Pruis, Kyle Sturrock (Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton), and Brett Tyler (Morgan Wallen, Nate Smith), fully capturing the hope and confusion of falling for someone new after a heartbreak.

A deeply talented vocalist who got her start singing in church as a little girl, Baylee kicks off "Cautiously Optimistic" with a confession that instantly pulls the audience right into her story: "I bet he could wreck my heart right now if I let him." With its bright backdrop of driving beats and radiant guitar work, the song weaves in plenty of clever wordplay as she further shares what's happening in her heart (from the chorus: "I'm cautiously optimistic/I don't see red flags when I kiss him/Maybe it's the rose-colored lipstick...Walls are coming down, one brick at a time/Tryin' to find a cloud a little lower than nine"). While Baylee never shies away from expressing her fears and reservations, "Cautiously Optimistic" ultimately channels the pure exhilaration of letting your emotions take over.

Directed by Ash Summerford and set in a high school, the classically styled video for "Cautiously Optimistic" finds Baylee decked out all in red as she opens up about her crush (i.e., the star of the school's football team). As the setting shifts from the classroom to her locker to the football field, Baylee ends up perched on the bleachers beside the object of her affection - just in time for the video to close out on a "To Be Continued" title card.

Now based in Nashville, Baylee grew up in the small town of Greeneville and taught herself to play guitar at six-years-old. As the latest in a long line of musicians, she soon took up piano and wrote her first song at 13, tapping into longtime inspirations like Dolly Parton and Faith Hill and quickly uncovering her one-of-a-kind perspective on life and love. Stay tuned for more new music from Baylee soon.

