Alison Wonderland Teams With Erick The Architect, Memba, And Quix For 'Psycho' Single

(Casablanca) Global electronic powerhouse Alison Wonderland returns with her blistering new single "PSYCHO" - a high-voltage collaboration with production innovators MEMBA and QUIX, featuring an unforgettable vocal performance from Erick The Architect (Flatbush Zombies).

The track marks the fourth release from her highly anticipated forthcoming album, 'GHOST WORLD', out October 3rd. Following standout singles "iwannaliveinadream," "Get Started," and fan-favorite "Again? F***," "PSYCHO" dives headfirst into a world of emotional volatility and personal power. Dark and cinematic, it fuses glitchy textures, trap-heavy production, and razor-sharp lyricism into a track that feels equal parts unhinged and euphoric - a sonic embodiment of chaos transformed into catharsis.

Alison Wonderland adds, "This is a huge collaboration with some of my favourite people in the Industry. This song is insane. I can't believe the label let me make it a single. Trap over everything."

Written during a period of deep personal transformation, 'GHOST WORLD' reflects the community Alison has built over a decade in electronic music: a space for outsiders, ravers, and realists alike. It's a love letter to creating your own world to survive - and thrive - while dancing through the pain, staying connected, and showing up for yourself and your people.

The project follows 2022's LONER and expands Alison's universe with boundaryless sound, cinematic production, and fearless emotional storytelling. With 'GHOST WORLD', Alison Wonderland delivers her most confident and visionary body of work to date.

Related Stories

Alison Wonderland Announces New Album 'Ghost World'

Alison Wonderland Premiering 'Get Started' Video Tonight

Alison Wonderland Release Loner The Remixes EP

News > Alison Wonderland