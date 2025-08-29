Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Launching U.S. Tour Tonight

(The Syndicate) Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are joining forces for a 2025 co-headline tour across the U.S., featuring special guest Return To Dust. Breaking Benjamin will close each night of the tour.

The 21-date run kicks off tonight, August 29 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO, making stops in Fort Worth, Austin, Charlotte, Newark, Seattle, and more before wrapping up October 12 at Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK.

Known for their explosive live shows and chart-topping hits, both bands have defined the sound of 21st-century hard rock. Breaking Benjamin has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits and a devoted fanbase while Three Days Grace, with 20 #1 songs at rock radio, continue to build on their legacy as one of rock's most successful rock bands with over a billion streams globally.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 29 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sat Aug 30 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *^

Mon Sep 01 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Wed Sep 03 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat Sep 06 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 08 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed Sep 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thu Sep 11 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat Sep 13 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sun Sep 14 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Wed Sep 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Sep 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *^

Sat Sep 20 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *^

Tue Sep 23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Thu Sep 25 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Sat Sep 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 30 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Oct 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Fri Oct 03 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center *

Mon Oct 06 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena *

Wed Oct 08 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Oct 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sun Oct 12 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater *

* Non-Live Nation dates | ^ Festival Date

