.

Dion Shares 'I'm Your Gangster Of Love' Video To Announce New Album

08-29-2025
Dion Shares 'I'm Your Gangster Of Love' Video To Announce New Album

(Noble) Dion has set the release of The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher, an album companion to his book, co-authored with Adam Jablin, of the same title for October 24 through KTBA Records both digitally and on CD.

It's the label, founded by Joe Bonamassa and Roy Weisman that has released his recent string of much lauded collaborative albums including Blues With Friends (2020), Stomping Ground (2021) and last year's Girl Friends. The new album is preceded by today's release through all streaming services of "I'm Your Gangster of Love," a brand-new recording and one of six songs on the album written by Dion and Mike Aquilina. Also debuting today is a video for the song that recalls the gangland-themed movies of the '30s and '40s.

The new album is a meticulously curated combination of newly written and recorded songs, reimagined versions of several Dion classics as well as a representation of newer material recorded over the last decade. Like the book, The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher album is a reflection of Dion's life's journey. In the album notes, he explains, "I pulled together some of the songs I discussed in the book and some of them I changed." He describes the book as "a wide-ranging memoir in which I talk about music, addiction, recovery, friendships, God, creativity, relationships and all the important things in life from which I've learned important lessons."

Related Stories
Dion Shares 'I'm Your Gangster Of Love' Video To Announce New Album

Eliot King Smith And Audrey Martells (Chic) Bring To Life The Story Of Josephine Baker

Dion Celebrates Book Release With 'New York Minute' Video

T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Team For 'Because You Loved Me'

Dion Releases New Album 'Girl Friends'

News > Dion

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Tribute Ozzy At Special Intimate Show- Bon Jovi Share Springsteen Collaboration and 'Red, White And Jersey'- Oasis- more

Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin- Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'- Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video- more

Day In Country

Stephen Wilson Jr Covers 90s Alt-Rock Classics On New EP- K. Michelle Shares 'Country' Debut 'Jack Daniel's'- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay- more

-
Day In Pop

Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup- Jagwar Twin Delivers New Anthem 'LOOP'- Joey Bada$$ Streams New 'Lonely At The Top' Mixtape- more

Reviews

Devon Allman - The Blues Summit

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered

Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix

Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

Latest News

Paul McCartney's 'Man on the Run' Doc Premieres This Weekend

The Story So Far Release Surprise Live Album 'I Want To Disappear in the USA'

Don't Believe In Ghosts Share 'Driver' And Announce Album Release Party

X Ambassadors Reveal Reimaged 'VHS' Album

House & Home Preview Sophomore Album With 'Swarm' Video

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Launching U.S. Tour Tonight

Soulfly 'Storm The Gates' To Announce New Album 'Chama'

Scorpions' 'Mind Like A Tree' Now Streaming Ahead Of 'From The First Sting' Release