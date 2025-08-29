Dion Shares 'I'm Your Gangster Of Love' Video To Announce New Album

(Noble) Dion has set the release of The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher, an album companion to his book, co-authored with Adam Jablin, of the same title for October 24 through KTBA Records both digitally and on CD.

It's the label, founded by Joe Bonamassa and Roy Weisman that has released his recent string of much lauded collaborative albums including Blues With Friends (2020), Stomping Ground (2021) and last year's Girl Friends. The new album is preceded by today's release through all streaming services of "I'm Your Gangster of Love," a brand-new recording and one of six songs on the album written by Dion and Mike Aquilina. Also debuting today is a video for the song that recalls the gangland-themed movies of the '30s and '40s.

The new album is a meticulously curated combination of newly written and recorded songs, reimagined versions of several Dion classics as well as a representation of newer material recorded over the last decade. Like the book, The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher album is a reflection of Dion's life's journey. In the album notes, he explains, "I pulled together some of the songs I discussed in the book and some of them I changed." He describes the book as "a wide-ranging memoir in which I talk about music, addiction, recovery, friendships, God, creativity, relationships and all the important things in life from which I've learned important lessons."

