Don't Believe In Ghosts Share 'Driver' And Announce Album Release Party

08-29-2025
(OMG) Don't Believe In Ghosts have released their new single "Driver". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "But On The Bright Side", which arrives November 7th, 2025.

To celebrate the new record's release, the band will host an album release party on November 15th at Soho Live in NYC. "We're so excited about all the new songs from this album we really couldn't decide which to release first. 'Driver' is about living in the moment, it's a colorful track filled with a lot of energy, were felt this was a great way to start this new journey," says the band's vocalist Steven Nathan.

Recorded over two years, the album saw the band working across multiple studios and diving deeper into analog gear, live recording, and classic console techniques. Sessions included trips to Nashville to work with producer Don Miggs and to Cleveland to collaborate with Grammy-winning producer Ken Lewis, alongside recording in their home base of New York. Throughout the process, all three members took on multiple instruments, pushing their sound in new directions. The collection features songs mixed by legendary mixers Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons) and Ken Lewis (Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga), as well as tracks mixed by the band's own frontman and producer Steven Nathan.

The band-Steven Nathan (vocals), Dan DelVecchio (guitar), and Ken Yang (drums)-has built a reputation for anthemic songwriting and high-energy performances. Past highlights include the Needham-mixed track "Put Your Head Back"-featured in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed-and "Don't Wake Me Up", which debuted at #2 on the ALL ACCESS retail radio chart and featured comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried in its video. "Slow Down"has surpassed 2 million plays on retail radio, and "Summer High" landed multiple Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists.

With their electrifying live shows-twice headlining sold-out performances at the Bowery Ballroom-and a track record of infectious, uplifting releases, Don't Believe In Ghosts (Mindful Recordings / Symphonic) shows no sign of slowing down. But On The Bright Side is set to be their most ambitious and sonically rich release yet.

