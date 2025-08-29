House & Home Preview Sophomore Album With 'Swarm' Video

(BPM) Alternative rock band House & Home is excited to announce their sophomore album I Won't Look For You, set to be released on November 14th via Open Your Ears Records. Along with the news comes lead single "Swarm."
"We wanted to take everything that's worked about House & Home and turn it up to 11," the band shares. "The making of this record was loud, scary, exciting, uncomfortable, and cathartic. We're very proud, and we hope you see yourself somewhere in it."
About the new single, they add: "The song's pissed. It's about feeling real disdain, internalizing it, and then venting it all at once. It's the first song we wrote for the record, and it kind of set the tone for the w hole thing. It was just an idea for a long time until Joey played that dissonant lead over the intro and cracked the song wide open. I think it's one of the more interesting ones we've ever done."
