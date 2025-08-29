Jagwar Twin Delivers New Anthem 'LOOP'

(BLR) Jagwar Twin shatters the "LOOP" on his new high-energy anthem - out now via Big Loud Rock. Over a glossy pop production tuned to a healing vibration of 444hz, the track reflects on the emotional chaos of being stuck in the same routine and reminds us that cycles are meant to be broken.
"Loop is about breaking free. Free from the patterns, free from the conditioning, free from the loops in our minds," shares Jagwar Twin. "It's about rewiring old thoughts, dissolving old cycles, and moving into your destiny. Moving into the infinity that's always been within you."
"LOOP" follows a streak of 2025 drops from Jagwar Twin - "dumbledore," "SideQuest," "MAGIK," and "BALLERINA BOY" - and perfectly sets the stage for his next era. Inspired by modern renaissance ideals, and medieval-meets-futurist imagery, Jagwar Twin's new era explores the tension between light and dark, unconscious shadow and conscious choice - and how both mirror the wild beauty of being human. Dive into the lore with Jagwar Twin's introductory episode here.
Known for his viral hits "Happy Face" and "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)," Jagwar Twin has garnered over 1 billion global streams and over 1 billion YouTube views to date. In 2024, Jagwar Twin's meteoric rise included Top 40 US radio success with "Bad Feeling," a global arena tour supporting Thirty Seconds to Mars, and fan-driven viral moments that eclipsed over 10 billion views worldwide.
At its core, Jagwar Twin's music is about more than sound; it's about transformation. Rooted in self-discovery, archetypal storytelling, and transcendence, he weaves a genre-fluid soundscape charged with esoteric symbols and modern myth. His collaborations include Lana Del Rey, Travis Barker, Alesso, Martin Garrix, 5 Seconds of Summer, Avril Lavigne, and more
With more surprises in store this year, there's still time to break the "LOOP" with Jagwar Twin!
