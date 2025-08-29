Joey Bada$$ Streams New 'Lonely At The Top' Mixtape

(TFG) Joey Bada$$ is back like he never left. The award-winning actor and rapper kicks off the fourth quarter in rare form, sparking the rebirth of East Coast dominance in hip-hop with his new mixtape, Lonely At The Top. The hotly-anticipated project is home to guest appearances from Westside Gunn, Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, Ab-Soul, Rome Streetz, Kelz, Kai Ca$h & CJ Fly.

The 11-track mixtape not only marks Joey's first full-length outing of 2025 but also distills the Brooklyn native to his core essence. A student of the game, Lonely At The Top finds Joey playing to his strengths with a powerful demonstration of true lyricism. Thanks to his arsenal of life experiences that made him the man he is today, the tape showcases his ability to unpack the true, unfiltered drivers of his actions on the road to success. This journey requires vulnerability and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths. It's a transformative moment for one of the most forward-thinking artists of this generation, giving fans a deep look into his innermost thoughts.

Ahead of Lonely At The Top, Joey unveiled the tape's lead single "DARK AURA," along with an accompanying music video that chronicles the lyrical onslaught in real time. "STILL" (featuring Rapsody & Ab-Soul) produced by Statik Selektah, quickly followed and fans immediately clamored for the full project.

This all builds on the momentum generated by Joey's headlining 'DARK AURA TOUR' announcement. The 25-city run kicks off October 16 in Boston, MA, with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. The tour also includes a special hometown performance in Brooklyn on November 19 before wrapping in Philadelphia on November 21st.

Grammy-winning recording artist Rapsody and TDE rapper Ab-Soul will join Joey Bada$$ throughout the tour. Stream the mixtape here

