K. Michelle Shares 'Country' Debut 'Jack Daniel's'

(BBR) The powerhouse voice of R&B took her highly anticipated turn down a dirt road - and it's paved with passion, rich vocals and southern soul, as platinum-selling recording artist K. Michelle officially defies genre lines. Bursting onto the country music scene with the fiercely breathtaking "Jack Daniel's," the track marks a seismic musical shift for one of R&B's most distinctive voices, bringing her raw firepower to Nashville's front porch.
With a voice that could melt steel and lyrics that cut true, K. Michelle quips that the Tennessee whiskey is the "only man she trusts." Produced by Kristian Bush (Megan Moroney, Sugarland) and Jeff Balding, the Billboard-charting heavyweight wrote the smoky, soul-drenched power ballad packed with bite, grit and brilliance alongside ERNEST, Jordan Dozzi and Rocky Block, delivering a soundscape that's as intoxicating as the spirit it honors.
"This is me coming home," says K. Michelle, whose over 12M social media followers have been frantically demanding this release for months. "Country is in my blood. I was raised on southern soil in Memphis, Tennessee, where soul and country grew from the same roots. This new music is a celebration of where I come from - the pride, the bittersweet and the whiskey-soaked truth of it all."
Long known for her fearless lyricism and vocal prowess, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is bringing the same unfiltered passion to country that made her an R&B icon. With this release, the magnetic multi-threat joins the exceptional class of trailblazing black country artists changing the country music game, adding: "This is my story, and I'm ready for the world to hear it."
K. Michelle Inks With BBR Music Group - BMG Nashville
K. Michelle Announces New Album With 'Blame Yourself' Stream
