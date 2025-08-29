Kevin Ross Releases New Album 'LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX'

(SAM) Kevin Ross delivers a bold new chapter in his sonic evolution with the release of his highly anticipated new album LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX, available today across all digital streaming platforms via Art Society Music Group/Empire.

The album features production and writing contributions from an all-star creative lineup, including Louis York (Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony), Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Love, and acclaimed musician Romeo Taylor, alongside Ross' own pen and production. Their combined artistry gives the project a rich, multidimensional sound that easily bridges eras and genres.

A dynamic, mid- and uptempo-driven body of work, LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX is a joyous celebration of rhythm and romance. This is Ross like you've never heard him before: no ballads, just pure energy, fun, and feel-good vibes from start to finish. Blending R&B, soul, AfroBeats, and pop, the 12-track album showcases Ross at his most uninhibited-playful, flirty, and rhythmically fearless. Packed with infectious hooks, lush harmonies, and vibrant melodies, LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX feels like a summer rooftop party, a family gathering, and a night out you never want to end. Tracks like "Luxury Lust," "Spin," and "Back 4 More" highlight Ross' ability to push R&B into new spaces while keeping soul at the center.

"This project means so much to me because it's about celebrating love in all its forms through the joy of R&B music and its effects on the mind, body, and spirit. It's my love letter to the genre that shaped me," states Kevin. "As an independent artist, I'm grateful to be able to create music on my own terms and share it with people who truly connect with it. LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX is me pushing the boundaries of what R&B can sound like while keeping that soul at the center. I hope when people hear it, they feel good and inspired." Stream the 'LOVE UPTEMPO: MAX' album here

