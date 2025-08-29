Key Glock Unleashes 'Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key' And 'She Ready' Video

(Republic) In the middle of a prolific season without comparison, Key Glock unleashes his new Deluxe album, Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key, out now via Paper Route Empire/Republic Records. He magnifies and widens the world of Glockaveli with ten fresh, focused, and fiery tracks. Listen here. Of course, it follows his acclaimed chart-dominating 2025 LP, Glockaveli, and the accompanying expanded Glockaveli: The Don.

At 3PM EST on his YouTube channel, Key Glock also reveals the sexy and cinematic music video for his rising Glockaveli hit "She Ready." More than a visual, it plays like a celebration of iconic women shaping culture today, with Key Glock co-starring alongside JaNa Craig of Love Island USA, acclaimed actress and director Tasha Smith (Why Did I Get Married, Couples Retreat), and viral sensation Tia "Yuntie" Kemp. Directed by Hidji World (Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky) it draws inspiration from cinematic masterpieces like Queen & Slim, the video positions Glock as not only a rap heavyweight but also a rising cultural force Hollywood should pay attention to. Set against the backdrop of an intimate date, TMZ caught Key Glock and JaNa on set which sparked a viral moment of dating speculation and a swell of momentum leading up to the release.

"She Ready" recently surged +17 spots on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart to a new peak at #31, while climbing into the Top 10 at Urban Radio and Top 15 at Rhythm Radio, a career high for him at the format. With over 20M global streams, "She Ready" continues to thrive as a breakout anthem.

