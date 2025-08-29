Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

(c3) The fourth annual Lollapalooza India has revealed the 2026 lineup featuring headliners Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud, and Kehlani, along with incredible performances from Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, Lany, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, The Midnight, Calum Scott, and many more.

Lolla India 2026 will mark exciting debut performances in India from Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Lany, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, Mother Mother, Bunt., and Hot Milk.

The festival will return to Mahalaxmi Race Course in the heart of Mumbai on January 24-25, 2026.

Related Stories

Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, And Brasil Unveil 2026 Lineup

j-hope Of BTS Headlines Lollapalooza Berlin

LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival Arrives

Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

News > Lollapalooza