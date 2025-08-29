Max Gomez Shares 'Don't Leave Me Lonely' Video As 'Memory Mountain' Arrives

(MPG) Acclaimed Americana artist Max Gomez releases his new album Memory Mountain. Full of evocative lyrics and echoing guitar lines, the record reveals the mastery with which the Taos, New Mexico-based songwriter distills generations of folk and country traditions into a voice distinctively his own. Gomez has also released a new video for his latest single "Don't Leave Me Lonely," a waltz steeped in solitude, shaped by lone nights and still skies.
Memory Mountain was produced by Mark Howard, whose legendary credits include work with Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, and Tom Waits. The result is a track that feels intimate but cinematic-rooted in place but universally resonant.
Raised in the high desert of northern New Mexico, Max Gomez has carved a unique niche in the Americana landscape with his weathered vocals and confessional songwriting. As a budding performer, Max apprenticed in the rarefied musical micro-climate of of the region where troubadours like Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard helped foster a Western folk sound both cosmic and country. Gomez' work draws praise from Rolling Stone, NPR, and American Songwriter, with many noting his timeless style and emotional honesty.
With Memory Mountain, Gomez takes a bold step forward-expanding his sonic palette while staying grounded in the stories and spirit that have always defined his work.
Max Gomez has also announced that he will be performing at the official Paste showcase at Americanafest in Nashville, on September 11th at Love & Exile. RSVP's can be submitted here. Gomez is currently touring in support of Memory Mountain, with headline dates and festival appearances across the U.S. this fall.
