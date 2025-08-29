Metallica Tribute Ozzy At Special Intimate Show

(SiriusXM) On Thursday night Metallica performed an exclusive live show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY for SiriusXM to celebrate the launch of their new year-round channel Maximum Metallica.

The special performance at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, featured the band performing fan favorites including Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman, Fade to Black and more. In the middle of the performance the band honored Ozzy Osbourne by playing Crazy Train.

Special VIPs in the audience included Howard and Beth Stern, Paul and Nancy McCartney, Andy Cohen, Colin Jost, Heidi Gardner, Michael J. Fox, Ed Burns, Chris Jericho, Maria Menounos, Sylvester Stallone, Chad Smith and more.

Maximum Metallica will launch Friday, August 29 at 12:00 pm ET on channel 42 and on the SiriusXM app, and will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles through the month of September giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service.

The band's exclusive performance in celebration of the channel, recorded live at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, will premiere on Monday, September 1 at 12:00 pm ET. The one-of-a-kind show brought the intensity and power of Metallica's stadium-filling M72 World Tour to one of the most intimate settings they have played in decades, for a lucky audience of SiriusXM subscribers.

Metallica live at Stephen Talkhouse will rebroadcast throughout the week on air on Maximum Metallica (ch. 42) and will be available on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, the full concert will air on Howard Stern's SiriusXM channel Howard 101 on Friday, September 5 at 7:00 pm ET and PT.

