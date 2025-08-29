Offset Expands 'KIARI' Album

(ICLG) GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset releases the KIARI:OFFSET deluxe album- an expansion of his critically acclaimed third solo project out now on Motown Records. The KIARI deluxe edition includes a new BNYX Mix of the smash lead single "Bodies" featuring JID as well as the CeeLo Green collaboration "How Did We Get Here," among other songs. Listen to the full project here.

Additionally, Offset has just released a slew of minimal but impactful, conceptually consistent videos all directed by SheShe Pendleton and Mikey Rare for the songs on KIARI's tracklist, including "Back in That Mode" featuring YFN Lucci, "Prada Myself" with Teezo Touchdown, "Favorite Girl" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and "Pills," Offset's powerful, Nina Simone-sampling team-up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Those and nine others join the previously released videos for singles "Never Let Go" with John Legend, "Professional," and, of course, "Bodies."

In the hands of BNYX (Travis Scott, Playboy Carti, Yeat, Drake), "Bodies" leans deeper into the original song's heavy source material - Drowning Pool's iconic 2001 nu-metal hit of the same name. Incorporating grinding guitars, pounding drums, and loads of shadowy atmosphere, the new version adds extra heft to Offset and JID's already celebrated verses. Upon release, the scorching single debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, became the #1 added song at Urban Radio, and racked up universal praise - including from The Source ("a bold summer return"), BET ("smash single"), UPROXX ("Offset and J.I.D. go hard"), HotNewHipHop ("urgent, reflective, and necessary"), and Complex, who ranked JID's verse the sixth best of the year. Vibe called the cut an "earth-shattering lyrical clinic [where Offset] brought his hard-nosed, aggressive flow, which matches the 808s and drums, and fellow ATLien J.I.D. dropped one of his best guest verses ever." The duo have since discussed the hit with Variety, Genius, and AP News.

With Offset's birth name as its title, KIARI finds the Atlanta icon at the top of his game, as open and vulnerable as ever, flexing and reflecting on his journey thus far over immersive production fit for an arena. KIARI explores the different sides of Offset and shows his diversity as an artist who's able to seamlessly weave between records for the club and thought-provoking cuts rich with real-life introspection. As Rolling Stone wrote in their four-star review, "KIARI underscores Offset's critical gifts, tapping into his chutzpah while demonstrating even more growth." VIBE noted, "It is every side of the Atlanta rapper that fans grew to love over the last decade, and a sign that he is as fortified as ever by himself." And HotNewHipHop added, "The album balances raw storytelling with polished hooks, showcasing his growth as an artist determined to carve out a lasting solo legacy beyond Migos."

In Offset's own words: "KIARI is me. I challenged myself as an artist and really put it all into the music. I took my time putting this project together," he said. "I know who I am, and I hope the world gets to understand who KIARI is through this album."

KIARI sounds as rich as Offset's lifestyle thanks to not only to additional appearances from Gunna and Key Glock, but also majestic production from Honorable C.N.O.T.E., London on da Track, London Jae, Fridayy, FNZ, Oz, and BoogzDaBeast, among others. With orchestral flourishes, mood-setting melodies, unexpected instrumentation, distinctive samples, and cameos befitting Offset's culture-moving might, the songs are big enough to support the outsize vision of a man, father, and son who came from nothing, walked through fire, and isn't wasting another moment of the incredible life he's made for himself.

Offset announced KIARI this month with a raucous Times Square takeover where doppelgangers dressed in suits recreated one of the album's artwork variants. He's been making waves elsewhere too. Included on the KIARI Deluxe tracklist is the previous one-off single "Swing My Way," which came with a Kid Art-directed video starring supermodel Anok Yai. More recently, he's discussed the new album and more in appearances on Apple Music 1's The Ebro Show, 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, and The Shop. He also made a triumphant return to Hot Ones, featured on the premiere episode of Complex's "Interview with a Magician," and stole the show at Milwaukee's Summerfest in late June when he brought a fan onstage for an unforgettable performance of Migos hit "Walk It Talk It" - watch here.

Related Stories

Offset Marks Album Release With 'Never Let Go' Video

Offset Announces New Album 'KIARI'

Offset Takes Fans To Lucien With 'Professional' Video

Offset Taps J.I.D. For New Track And Video 'Bodies'

News > Offset