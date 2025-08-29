Paul McCartney's 'Man on the Run' Doc Premieres This Weekend

(NLM) Amazon MGM Studios has acquired Man on the Run, an intimate feature documentary exploring Paul McCartney's creative rebirth after The Beatles' breakup, directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville.

The documentary, which will premiere this weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, is the centerpiece of a comprehensive new partnership among Paul McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon that will unfold over the next year, including the release of exclusive music and merchandise drops for fans from Amazon Music, and one-of-a-kind commentary from McCartney himself. The partnership coincides with the release of his book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, which will be available on Amazon and Audible November 4th, and McCartney's Got Back tour dates across North America this fall.

Man on the Run, which is produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment, will be released in select theaters and subsequently available on Prime Video February 25th in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney.

Man on the Run takes viewers on an intimate journey through Paul McCartney's extraordinary life following the breakup of The Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda. From Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade. Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures Paul's transformative post-Beatles era through a uniquely vulnerable lens.

Born in Liverpool in 1942, Paul McCartney was raised in the city and educated at the Liverpool Institute. Since writing his first song at 14, McCartney has dreamed and dared to be different. Paul's output has been impossibly prolific and singularly influential crossing many different genres. Paul changed the world forever with The Beatles before going on to continue to push boundaries and make music history with his group Wings and as a solo artist. His most recent solo (and 18th) studio album McCartney III secured the UK Album Chart's festive Number 1 spot in 2020, furthering his lead as the UK's most successful album act of all time. In November 2021 Paul released his book, THE LYRICS: 1956 to the Present, recounting his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career - from his earliest boyhood compositions through the legendary decade of The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present. The LYRICS hit Number One on the New York Times Best Seller list, and was named the 2021 Book Of The Year by Barnes & Noble. An 18-time Grammy winner and recipient of The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement and Trustees Awards, McCartney's list of international accolades reads like no other as well as being recognised for decades of philanthropic activities. Equally renowned for his live performances as he is for his song-writing, Paul set the world record for largest paying concert attendance - 184,000 people - in Rio De Janeiro in 1990. A freeman of The City Of Liverpool and Lead Patron of The Liverpool Institute Of Performing Arts, Paul McCartney was appointed Fellow of The Royal College of Music in 1995 by The Prince Of Wales. In 1996 Paul McCartney was knighted by H.M. The Queen for his services to music, and in 2017 he was made a Companion Of Honour in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Related Stories

Paul McCartney Adds New Stop To His Got Back Tour

Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Duet With Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Lead Tributes To Brian Wilson

News > Paul McCartney