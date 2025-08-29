.

Rakim & Big Ghost Release New Project 'The Re-Up'

Rakim & Big Ghost Release New Project 'The Re-Up'

(MAC) Today, hip-hop history is reborn, as Rakim, widely regarded as The God MC and one of the most influential lyricists of all time, returns with The Re‑Up. The project was setup by the powerful first single and video, "Not To Be Defined", which is now nearing seven million views.

"Not To Be Defined" features Detroit-based, global hip-hop artist Lazarus (who is also a board certified physician, and featured in the U.S. Library of Congress for being the first artist to premiere a song from outer space-check your googles).

Rakim is also a recent recipient of the Peabody Medal (the first ever rapper to receive the prestigious award) which he graciously accepted as commencement speaker for the 2025 Peabody conservatory graduation ceremonies at Johns Hopkins University (where Ra also received an honorary degree), for an artist who has seemingly done it all.

The Re‑Up, also features a brand new Rakim solo single, I'm Good," which is produced by Big Ghost.

The Re-Up is now available across all digital streaming platforms here, with physical editions-including vinyl, CDs, and cassettes-available now at here.

