Ryan and Rory Share New Song 'Girls Are Pretty'

(BBR) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's rising duo Ryan and Rory are back with a freewheeling ode to small-town temptation in their latest release, "Girls Are Pretty," out now.
Co-written with and produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Chris DeStefano, "Girls Are Pretty" trades neon lights for pine trees, hand-me-down trucks, and gravel roads that lead to a whole lotta heaven. The playful, pedal-down release is built to be a soundtrack for Friday nights and backroad drives. With hooks as undeniable as their harmonies, Ryan and Rory lean into the spirit of youthful adventure and small-town charm that has quickly become their signature.
"'Girls Are Pretty' is about hometowns," says Ryan Follese. "I left mine for the big city; however, once I got settled, I couldn't wait to get back home. 'Girls Are Pretty' celebrates the magnetic pull of hometown memories."
With standout releases like "Together Again (feat. Jamey Johnson)" and "Them Boots," plus a growing list of major tour credits, Ryan and Rory are steadily carving out their own lane in country music. Blending legacy, charisma, and undeniable hooks, the duo's breakout year shows no signs of slowing down. "Girls Are Pretty" is the next chapter in their story and proof that when the pedal's down and the hook hits just right, country music's future is already here.
Having already toured alongside Sam Hunt, Jamey Johnson, Brett Young, and Tyler Braden, the duo will continue building momentum this fall as they join John Morgan and James Barker Band on the road.
"The crowds in Canada were incredible earlier this year, and we've been itching to come back," says Rory John Zak. "We couldn't be more stoked to hit the road with James Barker Band for round two, and then kick off the party out west with our buddy John Morgan the day after Thanksgiving."
Ryan and Rory Kick Things Up A Notch With 'Them Boots'
Ryan and Rory Share 'Together Again (Feat. Jamey Johnson)
Ryan and Rory Share New Song 'What's Mine Is Yours'
Ryan and Rory Take Fans To 'Truck Stop' With New Video
Metallica Tribute Ozzy At Special Intimate Show- Bon Jovi Share Springsteen Collaboration and 'Red, White And Jersey'- Oasis- more
Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin- Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'- Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video- more
Stephen Wilson Jr Covers 90s Alt-Rock Classics On New EP- K. Michelle Shares 'Country' Debut 'Jack Daniel's'- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay- more
Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup- Jagwar Twin Delivers New Anthem 'LOOP'- Joey Bada$$ Streams New 'Lonely At The Top' Mixtape- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Paul McCartney's 'Man on the Run' Doc Premieres This Weekend
The Story So Far Release Surprise Live Album 'I Want To Disappear in the USA'
Don't Believe In Ghosts Share 'Driver' And Announce Album Release Party
X Ambassadors Reveal Reimaged 'VHS' Album
House & Home Preview Sophomore Album With 'Swarm' Video
Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Launching U.S. Tour Tonight
Soulfly 'Storm The Gates' To Announce New Album 'Chama'
Scorpions' 'Mind Like A Tree' Now Streaming Ahead Of 'From The First Sting' Release