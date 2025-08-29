Ryan and Rory Share New Song 'Girls Are Pretty'

(BBR) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's rising duo Ryan and Rory are back with a freewheeling ode to small-town temptation in their latest release, "Girls Are Pretty," out now.

Co-written with and produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Chris DeStefano, "Girls Are Pretty" trades neon lights for pine trees, hand-me-down trucks, and gravel roads that lead to a whole lotta heaven. The playful, pedal-down release is built to be a soundtrack for Friday nights and backroad drives. With hooks as undeniable as their harmonies, Ryan and Rory lean into the spirit of youthful adventure and small-town charm that has quickly become their signature.

"'Girls Are Pretty' is about hometowns," says Ryan Follese. "I left mine for the big city; however, once I got settled, I couldn't wait to get back home. 'Girls Are Pretty' celebrates the magnetic pull of hometown memories."

With standout releases like "Together Again (feat. Jamey Johnson)" and "Them Boots," plus a growing list of major tour credits, Ryan and Rory are steadily carving out their own lane in country music. Blending legacy, charisma, and undeniable hooks, the duo's breakout year shows no signs of slowing down. "Girls Are Pretty" is the next chapter in their story and proof that when the pedal's down and the hook hits just right, country music's future is already here.

Having already toured alongside Sam Hunt, Jamey Johnson, Brett Young, and Tyler Braden, the duo will continue building momentum this fall as they join John Morgan and James Barker Band on the road.

"The crowds in Canada were incredible earlier this year, and we've been itching to come back," says Rory John Zak. "We couldn't be more stoked to hit the road with James Barker Band for round two, and then kick off the party out west with our buddy John Morgan the day after Thanksgiving."

