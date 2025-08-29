Scorpions' 'Mind Like A Tree' Now Streaming Ahead Of 'From The First Sting' Release

(FunHouse) The Scorpions' song "Mind Like A Tree" from their 1999 album Eye II Eye is now available again on all streaming platforms and is also featured on Scorpions' new 60th anniversary collection From The First Sting being released globally on October 17th on BMG.
In celebration of their sixth decade as a band pioneering German hard rock group Scorpions will be releasing From The First Sting, a thrilling collection the raw energy, unforgettable anthems, and iconic moments from their illustrious career. From The First Sting is the band's only career-spanning collection and will be available on a deluxe 2LP & 2CD bookpack and 2CD format for European and Rest of the World fans, as well as 2LP vinyl and 1CD format for fans in the Americas.
During their career, Scorpions viewed their music as a bridge between cultures. They performed in the former Soviet Union, China, and Southeast Asia, thereby fostering international understanding.
Commercially, the band are also one of the best-selling hard rock and heavy metal bands of all time - with over 120 million album sales to their name. From The First Sting is a sonic journey through the band's timeless hits, from "Rock You Like a Hurricane" to "Wind of Change", showcasing Scorpions' evolution while honouring the spirit of their classic sound.
From The First Sting features two previously unreleased tracks, "This Is My Song" and "Still Loving You", the latter of which features British violinist Vanessa Mae. The physical for fans in the Americas comes housed in a carefully crafted 2LP gatefold vinyl pressed on 180g and 1CD digisleeve, comprehensively illustrating the enduring influence of the pioneering masters of their genre.
Perfect for die-hard fans and newcomers alike, From The First Sting delivers the ultimate Scorpions experience - a blistering ride through 60 years of hard-hitting, heart-pounding rock that continues to leave its mark on the world.
TRACKLISTINGS
2LP and 1CD tracklisting
1 In Search Of The Peace Of Mind
2 This Is My Song*
3 Speedy's Coming
4 In Trance
5 Pictured Life
6 The Sails Of Charon
7 Top Of The Bill (Live)
8 Always Somewhere
9 The Zoo
10 No One Like You
11 Rock You Like A Hurricane
12 Big City Nights
13 Wind Of Change
14 Still Loving You feat. Vanessa Mae*
15 Humanity
16 Rock Believer
*Bonus tracks
2CD tracklisting
CD1
1 In Search Of The Peace Of Mind
2 This Is My Song
3 Speedy's Coming
4 In Trance
5 Pictured Life
6 The Sails Of Charon
7 Top Of The Bill (Live)
8 Holiday
9 Always Somewhere
10 Lady Starlight
11 The Zoo
12 No One Like You
13 When The Smoke Is Going Down
14 Still Loving You
15 Rock You Like A Hurricane
16 Big City Nights
CD2
1 Rock You Like A Hurricane (Live)
2 Believe In Love
3 Send Me An Angel
4 Wind Of Change
5 Under The Same Sun
6 Still Loving You feat. Vanessa Mae
7 Mind Like A Tree
8 You & I
9 Wind Of Change (Moment Of Glory)
10 Always Somewhere
11 Maybe I Maybe You
12 Humanity
13 The Best Is Yet To Come
14 House Of Cards
15 Rock Believer
