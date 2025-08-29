Soulfly 'Storm The Gates' To Announce New Album 'Chama'

(Adrenaline) Coming straight from the deep jungles of Brazil to the arid expanses of Arizona, extreme metal trailblazers SOULFLY will deliver their tribally fueled thirteenth album CHAMA on October 24th 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Once again, a remarkable testament to the Brazilian songwriter's natural affinity for slamming yet rhythmic riffs that defined his signature sound to listeners around the world. A true return to the spiritual upbringing of SOULFLY that somehow bears a modern-day edge and vitality. Something that could only be attained by a true master of the craft, and Max has stunned us all again.

Today, Soulfly offer fans the first taste from the album in the form of the first single, ''Storm The Gates'. A battle cry against control and greed, the track summons ancestral strength and unites the tribe in rebellion-heavy, primal, and unapologetically relentless.

Max Cavalera comments, "Chama is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a 'calling'. Respect to Alex Pereira for usjng Itsari on his UFC walkouts. Chama is inspired by the energy of this moment This record is the sound of Soulfly's fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!"

Zyon Cavalera states, "With each Soulfly record I've played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time. This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast and I look forward to more production work in the future!"

