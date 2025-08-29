Soulfly 'Storm The Gates' To Announce New Album 'Chama'

(Adrenaline) Coming straight from the deep jungles of Brazil to the arid expanses of Arizona, extreme metal trailblazers SOULFLY will deliver their tribally fueled thirteenth album CHAMA on October 24th 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Once again, a remarkable testament to the Brazilian songwriter's natural affinity for slamming yet rhythmic riffs that defined his signature sound to listeners around the world. A true return to the spiritual upbringing of SOULFLY that somehow bears a modern-day edge and vitality. Something that could only be attained by a true master of the craft, and Max has stunned us all again.
Today, Soulfly offer fans the first taste from the album in the form of the first single, ''Storm The Gates'. A battle cry against control and greed, the track summons ancestral strength and unites the tribe in rebellion-heavy, primal, and unapologetically relentless.
Max Cavalera comments, "Chama is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a 'calling'. Respect to Alex Pereira for usjng Itsari on his UFC walkouts. Chama is inspired by the energy of this moment This record is the sound of Soulfly's fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!"
Zyon Cavalera states, "With each Soulfly record I've played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time. This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast and I look forward to more production work in the future!"
Skinflint Returning With New Album and Soulfly Tour
Soulfly To Headline The Max Cavalera Dynasty Show
Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Soulfly Deliver Live Ritual NYC MMXIX EP
Metallica Tribute Ozzy At Special Intimate Show- Bon Jovi Share Springsteen Collaboration and 'Red, White And Jersey'- Oasis- more
Shaun Foist Forced To Quit Breaking Benjamin- Mudvayne Return With First New Song In 16 Years 'Hurt People Hurt People'- Miss May I Share 'Pray For Silence' Video- more
Stephen Wilson Jr Covers 90s Alt-Rock Classics On New EP- K. Michelle Shares 'Country' Debut 'Jack Daniel's'- NEEDTOBREATHE Team With The Red Clay- more
Linkin Park, Yungblud Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup- Jagwar Twin Delivers New Anthem 'LOOP'- Joey Bada$$ Streams New 'Lonely At The Top' Mixtape- more
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 3: 1977-1984 Newly Remastered
Live: Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross Rock Phoenix
Caught In The Act: David Lee Roth Live 2025
Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home
Paul McCartney's 'Man on the Run' Doc Premieres This Weekend
The Story So Far Release Surprise Live Album 'I Want To Disappear in the USA'
Don't Believe In Ghosts Share 'Driver' And Announce Album Release Party
X Ambassadors Reveal Reimaged 'VHS' Album
House & Home Preview Sophomore Album With 'Swarm' Video
Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Launching U.S. Tour Tonight
Soulfly 'Storm The Gates' To Announce New Album 'Chama'
Scorpions' 'Mind Like A Tree' Now Streaming Ahead Of 'From The First Sting' Release